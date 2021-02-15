Coast Guard suspends search for 6 missing off Florida coast

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for six missing people off the coast of Fort Pierce, Florida.
The Coast Guard sector in Miami said it received a call from a good Samaritan, stating they had rescued a Jamaican national from the water while he was atop a capsized vessel about 23 miles east of the city. Coast Guard personnel launched a rescue operation.
The rescued man told the Coast Guard there were six other people who were in the water when their boat capsized Wednesday after they departed from Bimini, Bahamas.
The Coast Guard suspended its search about 10:30 p.m. Sunday after searching more than 10,000 square miles for five days.
A Florida Wing Civil Air Patrol crew also was involved in the search.
“The decision to suspend a search-and-rescue case is never one we come to lightly,” said Capt. JoAnn Burdian, commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. “We offer our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those involved during this difficult time.”