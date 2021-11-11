Chris Stapleton takes 6 at CMA Awards; Luke Combs wins top prize

At times it seemed Stapleton, who also performed twice, was on the stage all night.

“Man, amazing,” the soft-spoken singer with the long beard, never one for speeches, said after he won his last award. “I’m running out of words.”

He came into the night the top nominee along with Eric Church, who was shut out.

Along with Stapleton and Church, Combs beat out Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, who opened the ABC telecast with a medley of her hits, including “Kerosene,” “Mama’s Broken Heart” and “Gunpowder & Lead.”

Caption Miranda Lambert performs a medley at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

It was a night of big emotions for many winners.

The Brothers Osborne won vocal duo of the year for the fourth time. Lead singer T.J. Osborne, who came out as gay this year, appeared to be holding back tears as he accepted.

“It’s been a roller coaster of a year, especially for me emotionally, and for you all to support me, it’s been incredible,” he said from the stage.

Jimmie Allen was openly tearful as he became the second Black performer to win new artist of the year.

Caption Jimmie Allen accepts the new artist of the year award at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

“I want to thank my father, who’s no longer with us, for introducing me to country music,” Allen said.

He recalled spending the last of his money to be able to see pioneering Black country artist Charley Pride at the CMAs in 2016, then getting to perform with Pride on last year’s show. Pride died of COVID-19 a month later.

Darius Rucker in 2009 was the first Black artist to win the award.

Old Dominion won vocal group of the year for the fourth straight time.

Carly Pearce wept as she won female vocalist of the year for the first time.

Caption Carly Pearce accepts the female vocalist of the year award at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Pearce was the only woman to take the stage and claim an award during the ceremony, now in its 55th year.

Gabby Barrett was the night’s most nominated woman with four nods, but the “American Idol” alum was shut out.

The ceremony represented a return to normal for the show. It was back in front of an audience at its usual home, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, after last year’s ceremony was held at a crowd-free Music City Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re following all the health protocols to keep everyone safe,” host Luke Bryan said during his opening monologue. “And we’re all vaccinated,” he said, “or not,” asking the awkwardly laughing audience, “anyone?”

Moments later, he was joined on stage by his “American Idol” co-hosts Lionel Richie and Katy Perry, who sneaked up on him from behind.

“I have hosted other awards shows,” Bryan told his “Idol” co-hosts, pretending to be surprised. “I can handle this myself.”

Perry answered, “Yeah, we’ve seen them, that’s why we’re here.”

They then helped him present the first award to Stapleton.

The CMAs are always heavy on performances, and this year was no exception, with more songs than awards.

Church was surrounded by flames on the stage as he belted out “Heart on Fire." Pearce and Ashley McBryde then took the stage for a duet of “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.”

Underwood and Jason Aldean dueted on their current hit “If I Didn’t Love You” and real-life friends Kane Brown and Chris Young sang their hit duet “Famous Friends,” which was nominated in three categories but failed to take an award.

Here is a list of award winners:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Female Vocalist of the Year

Carly Pearce

Male Vocalist of the Year

Chris Stapleton

Vocal Group of the Year

Old Dominion

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

New Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor — fiddle

Album of the Year

“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Starting Over” - Chris Stapleton

Song of the Year

“Starting Over” - Mike Henderson, Chris Stapleton

Musical Event of the Year

“half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)

Music Video of the Year

“half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini (featuring Kenny Chesney)