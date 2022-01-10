Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him,” wrote John Stamos, who co-starred with Saget on “Full House. “I love you so much Bobby.”

Norman Lear, who called Saget a close friend, wrote the comedian “was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious.”

“In often a ruthless business he was historically not just hilarious but more importantly one of the kindest human beings I ever met in my career,” actor Richard Lewis wrote on Twitter.

Saget's publicist didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saget, also the long-time host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos," played squeaky clean Danny Tanner, a widower and father to three young girls, on “Full House,” the ABC sitcom that also brought fame to the Olsen twins when it debuted 1987.

Saget the stand-up showed his flip side with what become a much-talked-about cameo in the 2005 documentary “The Aristocrats” — in which 100 comics riffed on the world’s dirtiest joke — that revealed his notoriously filthy sense of humor.

AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr contributed to this report.

Caption FILE - Host Bob Saget poses alongside an Oscar statue before the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 40th Student Academy Awards at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater on Saturday, June 8, 2013, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Caption FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2008, file photo, actor and roastee Bob Saget speaks at the "Comedy Central Roast of Bob Saget," in Burbank, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, File)

Caption FILE - Actor John Stamos, second right, is joined by former cast members from the family comedy series, "Full House," Bob Saget, left, Lori Laughlin, second left, and Candace Cameron Bure as Stamos is honored with star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday, Nov. 16, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

Caption FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Caption FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the premiere of "Jackass Presents Bad Grandpa" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)