X

Billionaire buys Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

FILE - This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)
FILE - This Dec. 17, 2004, file photo shows the rear entrance to pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch home in Santa Ynez, Calif. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

National & World News | 39 minutes ago
By The Associated Press
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle

Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.

Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.

The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 15, 2016, file photo, Ron Burkle rides along the victory parade route for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL hockey team, in Pittsburgh. Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 15, 2016, file photo, Ron Burkle rides along the victory parade route for the Pittsburgh Penguins NHL hockey team, in Pittsburgh. Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Credit: Keith Srakocic

Credit: Keith Srakocic

The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a firehouse and a barn.

FILE - Michael Jackson waves in Tokyo in this Sunday, May 28, 2006, file photo. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)
FILE - Michael Jackson waves in Tokyo in this Sunday, May 28, 2006, file photo. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File)

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi

Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.