Billionaire buys Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch

In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theater and a dance studio.

Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a firehouse and a barn.

FILE - Michael Jackson waves in Tokyo in this Sunday, May 28, 2006, file photo. Jackson’s Neverland Ranch has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle. Burkle’s spokesman said in an email Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, that Burkle bought the 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, California. (AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi, File) Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi Credit: Shizuo Kambayashi

Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.

Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.

After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.