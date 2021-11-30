Attorney: Officer to testify at trial in Daunte Wright death

The prospective jurors summoned Tuesday had already responded to questionnaires similar to those used in Chauvin’s murder trial. Roughly 200 people were asked what they knew about the Potter case, their impressions of her and Wright, and their views on protests and policing in the Minneapolis area in recent years.

Caption This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minnesota, sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minnesota, sheriff shows Kim Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer. (Hennepin County Sheriff via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The first juror to be seated Tuesday, a man who said he is a medical editor, said he has a very unfavorable view of the “blue lives matter” slogan that has emerged in recent years. He said he believes it’s less about supporting police than about countering the Black Lives Matter movement.

But he also said he opposes the movement to abolish or defund the police.

“I absolutely believe there’s a need for change,” he said. “But I think defund the police sends a message, a negative message. ... I don’t agree with that message, and I don’t agree with the approach that was taken to defund the police.”

Also seated Tuesday were a retired teacher of students with special needs and a bass player in a rock band who works as an operations manager at Target.

The former teacher said she is a mother of four adult daughters, including one she lost to breast cancer nearly two years ago. Asked if she could be fair, the woman said yes and added: “I’m a retired teacher and one of my students told me one time that I’m strict-fair.”

Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh questions a potential juror. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Caption In this screen grab from video, defense attorney Paul Engh questions a potential juror. (Court TV via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

The Target employee was seated despite saying he is somewhat distrustful of police, though he added: "I do recognize that it’s a very hard job … and it’s not something I could do myself.”

Four jurors were dismissed, three of them because they expressed strong views of the case. One woman said on her questionnaire that she viewed Potter very unfavorably and she should have known the difference between her gun and her Taser. A man expressed wonder that a seasoned officer could make such a mistake and told defense attorneys, “I don’t know if you’d want to select me.”

One man questioned in court Tuesday described Black Lives Matter as “Marxist Communist” and suggested Wright was to blame for his death: “I think if he would've listened to the (police) directions, he would still be with us.”

Prosecutors used one of their peremptory strikes to eliminate a retired fire captain who said he'd had good experiences working with police and has a nephew who is an officer.

Jurors’ names were being withheld, and they were not shown on the livestream of the trial. But efforts to protect their identities slipped at times, with defense attorney Earl Gray appearing to say two prospective jurors’ names aloud. Judge Regina Chu warned attorneys to be more careful.

“I don’t want that to happen again," she said. "I know it was a mistake.”

Chu has set aside six days for jury selection, with opening statements Dec. 8.

Potter's defense team can dismiss up to five jurors without giving a reason, compared with three for the prosecution, which is standard in Minnesota courts. In Chauvin's case, where the pretrial publicity was much more intense, the defense was allowed 15 strikes versus nine for prosecutors. Neither side needs to justify such a peremptory strike unless the other side argues it was because of a juror's race, ethnicity or gender.

Potter said she made an innocent mistake when she shot Wright. She and two other officers at the scene, including one she was training, moved to arrest Wright after learning there was a warrant out for him on a gross misdemeanor charge.

As Wright tried to drive off, Potter, who is white, can be heard on her body camera video saying “Taser, Taser Taser” before she fired, followed by “I grabbed the wrong (expletive) gun.” The video shows her holding her handgun for about five seconds before firing.

Prosecutors charged Potter, who resigned two days after the shooting, with first- and second-degree manslaughter, saying she was an experienced officer who was trained to know better. The most serious charge requires prosecutors to prove recklessness; the lesser only requires them to prove culpable negligence. Minnesota’s sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of just over seven years on the first-degree manslaughter count and four years for second degree. But prosecutors have said they’ll seek a longer sentence.