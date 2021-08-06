ajc logo
X

At least 10 passengers stabbed on Tokyo train during Olympics

Rescuers prepare stretchers at Soshigaya Okura Station after a stabbing Friday on a commuter train in Tokyo. A man with a knife stabbed passengers on a commuter train Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.
Caption
Rescuers prepare stretchers at Soshigaya Okura Station after a stabbing Friday on a commuter train in Tokyo. A man with a knife stabbed passengers on a commuter train Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

National & World News
By Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press
1 hour ago

A man armed with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train Friday in Tokyo and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.

NHK public television said one passenger was seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo.

The Japanese capital is hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday. Police did not indicate that the Games were in any danger.

The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 injured passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of those injured were conscious, fire department officials said.

A witness at a nearby station where the train stopped said passengers were panicking and rushing out of the carriages. Another witness told NHK that he saw passengers smeared with blood come out of the train, as an announcer asked for doctors and passengers carrying towels.

NHK said the suspect walked into a convenience store and said he was tired of running away, and the store manager called police after seeing blood stains on the man’s shirt. It said the suspect is in his 20s.

The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co.

Police declined to comment, and no other details were immediately available.

In Other News
1
Retired marine whose troops planted US flag on Iwo Jima dies
2
42 migrants feared dead as boat capsizes off Western Sahara
3
US hiring surges in July, but the variant is the wild card
4
Arkansas judge blocks state from enforcing mask mandate ban
5
Meghan McCain makes low-key exit from 'The View'
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top