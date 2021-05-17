ajc logo
Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez tie the knot

Ariana Grande is a newlywed. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Ariana Grande is a newlywed. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Ariana Grande is a newlywed.

A representative for the singer confirmed that she recently married real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Grande’s rep told People that they tied the knot in a small and intimate wedding, where less than 20 people attended. It was not clear when the wedding took place.

"The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier," the rep told People.

Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, announced their engagement in December. They began dating in January 2020 and quarantined together during the pandemic.

Grande is currently on the pop charts with the hits “34+35,” “Positions,” “pov” and the “Save Your Tears” remix with The Weeknd. She will work as a coach on “The Voice” in the fall.

