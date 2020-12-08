AP sources: Biden selects Rep. Marcia Fudge as housing chief

“Marcia Fudge is a tremendous candidate. I was pitching her for the Department of Agriculture,” Clyburn noted on CNN. “I don’t know if that’s where she will end up, but I feel certain that Marcia Fudge is the kind of person that should be in this Cabinet, and I will continue to advocate for her.”

Fudge has worked as a member of the House Agriculture Committee, where she fiercely advocated for food stamps and other federal programs that help urban areas stem hunger and grow food. Beyond Clyburn, she also had the backing of progressive groups for the USDA position.

She earned her bachelor’s degree in business from The Ohio State University and a law degree from the Cleveland-Marshall School of Law at Cleveland State University.