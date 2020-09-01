Alabama candidate draws criticism over meme about Wisconsin shooting

“Mr. Moore’s decision to share a post defending Kyle Rittenhouse’s actions was wrong ... As our nation grapples with ending systemic inequality, we need leaders committed to fairness and compassion, not ones who stoke division,” Phyllis Harvey-Hall, the Democratic in the race, said in a statement about the post.

The Alabama Democratic Party called the post “offensive and indefensible.”

Moore wrote a follow-up post calling the situation complicated and that he was “troubled that a young man felt compelled to take up arms to protect lives and property.”

“This is a horrible, complicated situation, and I’m troubled not only by the shooting of Jacob Blake but also how peaceful protests turned into rioting, burning, rampant destruction of a vibrant, growing town and acts of violence against police,” Moore wrote.

Moore and Harvey-Hall are competing for the congressional seat currently held by U.S. Rep. Martha Roby.

Roby did not seek reelection.