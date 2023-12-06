FDA focuses on Ecuador facility as source of lead in applesauce

Credit: AP Credit: AP

The FDA said Wednesday it has received 64 reports of adverse events in children 5 years of age or younger potentially linked to recalled products. In Georgia, eight children have tested positive for elevated levels of lead in their blood, and Georgia Department of Public Health officials are working to determine whether these new cases are part of the outbreak of lead poisoning tied to applesauce pouches marketed for children.

In Georgia, public health officials have not yet confirmed the lead poisoning in the eight children resulted from eating the recalled products.

Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has received 52 reports of high blood lead levels in children potentially linked to the recalled applesauce.

The FDA and CDC have different data sources so they don’t necessarily match up. The FDA relies on self-reported information from healthcare providers, consumers, and some state partners who submitted an adverse event report as an initial step in determining if a product is a potential shared source of exposure.

Cases are reported to the CDC through state health departments.

Lead exposure in an individual can be caused by several sources. The CDC said there is no established method to link lead exposure in an individual to a specific source, which can make establishing that link difficult.

The recalls for the products started being issued in late October. FDA said it was aware that the recalled Wanabana brand cinnamon applesauce was still for sale in some Dollar Tree stores in multiple states despite the recall and it is working with the company to ensure all remaining products are removed.

Recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree is STILL ON SHELVES at several @DollarTree stores in multiple states. FDA continues working with the firm to ensure an effective recall. Consumers should NOT eat this product as it could be contaminated with lead. https://t.co/1oiuPouhNh pic.twitter.com/blfQFwovqU — FDA FOOD (Ctr for Food Safety & Applied Nutrition) (@FDAfood) December 1, 2023

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, but children are particularly susceptible to lead toxicity. Even small amounts of lead poisoning can result in several long-term problems, including developmental disorders and brain damage. Lead is particularly dangerous to children because their growing bodies absorb more lead than adults and their brains and nervous systems are more sensitive to the damaging effects of lead.

WanaBana USA didn’t respond to specific questions but sent a press release saying the company is working to investigate the source of the contamination and is collaborating with the FDA in updating consumers with information related to the recall.

DPH spokeswoman Nancy Nydam said the agency has sent lead inspectors to do home inspections, which include soil and paint tests to help determine the source of poisoning and rule out other potential sources.

None of eight Georgia families have any of the packets of applesauce they consumed available for testing, making a definitive confirmation unlikely, Nydam said.

Lead poisoning is very common. One in 40 children between the ages of 1 and 5 years of age have lead blood levels that are at above the threshold for elevated childhood levels.

Georgia health officials didn’t share any more details on the children sickened in Georgia including where they live, their ages or blood lead levels.

Metals like lead, arsenic, and mercury get on plants through pollution in the air or water. Lead is commonly found in imported spices, candies, cosmetics or nutritional supplements.

Recalled applesauce pouches

— WanaBana brand apple cinnamon fruit purée pouches (sold nationally)

— Schnucks brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in Midwest states)

— Weis brand cinnamon applesauce pouches (sold in Mid-Atlantic states)

The Wanabana brand was sold nationwide and online. The other brands were sold at regional grocery stores.

More on lead poisoning

A blood lead level tells you how much lead is in your child’s body. The test measures lead levels, also known as the concentration of lead in the blood, as “micrograms per deciliter of blood.”

There’s no safe level of lead exposure, but the CDC uses a marker of 3.5 micrograms per deciliter to identify children with higher levels than most. An earlier report from the CDC on Nov. 13 said the affected children’s blood lead levels ranged from 4 to 29 micrograms per deciliter. A blood level of 29 micrograms per deciliter would be eight times higher than the level that raises concern, according to the CDC.