BreakingNews
BREAKING | Police investigating death of 4-year-old found unresponsive in SW Atlanta

Rapper Quando Rondo, facing Georgia charges, accused of federal drug crimes

The rapper Quando Rondo has been indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he’s also facing gang and drug charges in state court
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP

Combined ShapeCaption
This jail booking photo released by the Chatham County Sheriff's Office in Savannah, Ga., shows Tyquian Terrel Bowman, a rapper also known as Quando Rondo. Bowman was jailed on gang and drug charges on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP

Credit: Chatham County Sheriff's Office via AP

Georgia News
1 hour ago

SAVANNAH — The rapper Quando Rondo has been indicted on federal drug charges in Georgia, where he also faces state gang and drug charges filed six months ago.

Chatham County jail records show the 24-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyquian Terrel Bowman, was booked in the federal case Saturday after being arrested in his hometown of Savannah. He is scheduled to appear Tuesday before a magistrate judge in U.S. District Court.

A federal indictment unsealed Monday charges Bowman with conspiring with others to possess and distribute drugs including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. The charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison. The indictment doesn't accuse Bowman of directly possessing or selling illegal drugs.

Bowman was already facing state charges in Chatham County Superior Court, where a grand jury indicted him in June. He's charged in the state case with being a manager of an illegal street gang and conspiring to sell marijuana and buy pills of the opioid hydrocodone.

ExploreFrom June: Savannah rapper released on $100,000 bail
ExploreFrom Sept. 2022: Quando Rondo’s cousin killed in L.A. one week before Savannah trial

Bowman’s attorney, Kimberly Copeland, did not immediately respond to an email message seeking comment. Bowman pleaded not guilty to the state charges in September.

As Quando Rondo, the rapper’s singles “I Remember” and “ABG” led to a deal with Atlantic Records, which released his debut album, “QPac,” in 2020. His follow-up album, “Recovery,” came out in March.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top