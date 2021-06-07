3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Florida graduation party

Three people were killed and at least five others wounded in a weekend shooting at a South Florida graduation party, the latest in a deadly surge of violence in the Miami area over the past two weeks.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at a strip mall lounge in the suburb of Kendall, south of Miami.
As the party was ending, one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd,” said Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez.
Two of those killed were in one of the cars that police believe had been involved in the shooting.
The vehicle sped away and crashed into a nearby wall. At least one gun was found inside the car, but investigators are still working to determine its exact connection to the shooting.
There was no immediate indication of a motive, and it remains unclear what circumstances may have led to gunfire.
Among the dead was a state corrections officer who was identified as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, an employee at Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020, according to state officials.
“We are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting,” Florida Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch said in a statement. “Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”
The identities of the other dead and wounded were not immediately available.
Authorities expressed frustration about the sudden uptick in gun violence.
“Every weekend, it’s the same thing. We have to band together,” Ramirez said. “There’s a lot of work to do. We have to come together as a community and make this stop.”
The shooting happened less than a week after another mass shooting at a banquet hall in the Miami area that left three people dead and 20 wounded. So far, no suspects have been identified or arrested.
Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one and injured six others.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she was “horrified” by the ongoing bloodshed.
“We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorize our community, and violent offenders will face the full weight of the law,” she said in a statement.
“I’m fully committed to making sure Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources they need to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedy by getting violent criminals off the street,” she added.
Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.