3 killed, 5 wounded in shooting at Florida graduation party

The vehicle sped away and crashed into a nearby wall. At least one gun was found inside the car, but investigators are still working to determine its exact connection to the shooting.

There was no immediate indication of a motive, and it remains unclear what circumstances may have led to gunfire.

Police block an intersection near the Miami-Dade Kendall Campus in Miami, Fla., on Sunday, June 6, 2021. Three people are dead and at least six others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area, police said Sunday. Credit: Daniel A. Varela Credit: Daniel A. Varela

Among the dead was a state corrections officer who was identified as Tyleisha Taylor, 20, an employee at Dade Correctional Institution since January 2020, according to state officials.

“We are devastated to learn a member of our FDC family, Officer Taylor, was killed in a fatal shooting,” Florida Secretary of Corrections Mark Inch said in a statement. “Our prayers are with her family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.”

The identities of the other dead and wounded were not immediately available.

Authorities expressed frustration about the sudden uptick in gun violence.

“Every weekend, it’s the same thing. We have to band together,” Ramirez said. “There’s a lot of work to do. We have to come together as a community and make this stop.”

The shooting happened less than a week after another mass shooting at a banquet hall in the Miami area that left three people dead and 20 wounded. So far, no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Another shooting on May 28 in the Wynwood area killed one and injured six others.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said she was “horrified” by the ongoing bloodshed.

“We will not allow a small group of violent actors to terrorize our community, and violent offenders will face the full weight of the law,” she said in a statement.

“I’m fully committed to making sure Miami-Dade Police Department has all the resources they need to end this cycle of gun violence and prevent more tragedy by getting violent criminals off the street,” she added.

Information provided by The Associated Press was used to compile this report.