Georgia proposes $3 million fine for Golden Ray pollution

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA — State environmental regulators are proposing a $3 million fine for the Hyundai Glovis Co. logistics and shipping firm after a cargo ship carrying vehicles capsized and polluted ocean waters off the Georgia coast.

In an order posted Tuesday, the Georgia Environmental Protection Division said that pollutants, petroleum products and debris from the South Korean freighter Golden Ray were discharged into the water.

The ship capsized Sept. 8, 2019, shortly after departing the Port of Brunswick. But oil leaks continued several months later as workers cut the boat into chunks for removal from the ocean.

Last summer, oil gushed from the wreckage and washed onto the beaches and marsh grasses of St. Simons Island, a popular tourist area.

The South Korea-based firm will have a year to either pay the penalty or submit a plan for a proposed “supplemental environmental project” and obtain a reduced penalty, the agency said.

Company representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment Wednesday.

Investigations
