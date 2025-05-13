Georgia Lottery player scores record-breaking jackpot for Fantasy 5 game

Lady luck smiled on a Georgia Lottery player and delivered a record-breaking, multimillion dollar jackpot.
A player in Bartow County purchased a Fantasy 5 ticket for Friday’s drawing and matched all five numbers, 6-12-22-26-27, according to the state lottery agency.
The $2,488,184 jackpot is the largest in the history of the game, which started in 1994. The game features nightly drawings and can be played only in the Peach State.
Friday’s winning ticket was sold at Food City on Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville, Georgia Lottery officials said. Before that purchase, there had been a streak of 13 drawings without anyone hitting the Fantasy 5 jackpot.
The game has generated other notable windfalls. In September 2020, a ticket sold in Claxton generated a jackpot of $2,394,862, at the time the largest prize in the game’s history.
Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Lottery officials have not said if anyone has claimed Friday’s prize yet.
