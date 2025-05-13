Georgia Lottery player scores record-breaking jackpot for Fantasy 5 game

Friday’s winning ticket was sold at Food City on Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville, Georgia Lottery officials said. Before that purchase, there had been a streak of 13 drawings without anyone hitting the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

The game has generated other notable windfalls. In September 2020, a ticket sold in Claxton generated a jackpot of $2,394,862, at the time the largest prize in the game’s history.

Fantasy 5 winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. Lottery officials have not said if anyone has claimed Friday’s prize yet.