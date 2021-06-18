Georgia charges man in death after Alabama charges dropped

Local news outlets report a Columbus grand jury indicted Stacey Gray on Wednesday for murder and other charged in Renee Eldridge’s July 2015 death. Muscogee County District Attorney Mark Jones said he would seek the death penalty against Gray if convicted.

Gray had been set for trial in Chambers County, Alabama, where Eldridge’s body was found. After the judge tossed out the DNA evidence because prosecutors failed to provide a sample to the defense for separate testing before trial, charges were dismissed on June 1. Gray was extradited to Columbus, where police had warrants accusing Gray of raping and imprisoning Eldridge in December 2014 at her Columbus home.