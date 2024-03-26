TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Wet and windy conditions

A wet and windy Tuesday is in store for metro Atlanta.
“Rain, it’s going to be with us kind of on and off again throughout the first half of the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We could see a few showers heading into this evening as well.”
While a strong storm is possible, no severe weather is expected in the metro. However, some pockets of heavy rain will be embedded within the waves of showers that will drift across the area as the day wears on. Most areas will see up to a half-inch of rain, but some locations where heavier rain falls could see up to 2 inches, Deon said.
“Not only is it going to be wet, the winds are still really kicking up, and that’s going to be the case through at least the first half of the day,” she said.
A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Once most of the rain moves out, the winds should die down, Deon said. Some showers could linger into the evening, though.
By Wednesday, a stray shower is still possible, but most of us will be under partly cloudy skies.
As for temperatures, we’re staying mild Tuesday with a high in the mid 60s. On Wednesday, highs top out in the low 70s. Highs hover between the mid 60s and low 70s to finish out the week before climbing into the upper 70s on Saturday and up to 80 degrees on Easter Sunday.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
