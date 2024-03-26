TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Wet and windy conditions

“Not only is it going to be wet, the winds are still really kicking up, and that’s going to be the case through at least the first half of the day,” she said.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Once most of the rain moves out, the winds should die down, Deon said. Some showers could linger into the evening, though.

By Wednesday, a stray shower is still possible, but most of us will be under partly cloudy skies.

As for temperatures, we’re staying mild Tuesday with a high in the mid 60s. On Wednesday, highs top out in the low 70s. Highs hover between the mid 60s and low 70s to finish out the week before climbing into the upper 70s on Saturday and up to 80 degrees on Easter Sunday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News