BreakingNews
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water
Metro Atlanta

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Wet and windy conditions

By
48 minutes ago

A wet and windy Tuesday is in store for metro Atlanta.

“Rain, it’s going to be with us kind of on and off again throughout the first half of the day,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said. “We could see a few showers heading into this evening as well.”

While a strong storm is possible, no severe weather is expected in the metro. However, some pockets of heavy rain will be embedded within the waves of showers that will drift across the area as the day wears on. Most areas will see up to a half-inch of rain, but some locations where heavier rain falls could see up to 2 inches, Deon said.

“Not only is it going to be wet, the winds are still really kicking up, and that’s going to be the case through at least the first half of the day,” she said.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Once most of the rain moves out, the winds should die down, Deon said. Some showers could linger into the evening, though.

By Wednesday, a stray shower is still possible, but most of us will be under partly cloudy skies.

As for temperatures, we’re staying mild Tuesday with a high in the mid 60s. On Wednesday, highs top out in the low 70s. Highs hover between the mid 60s and low 70s to finish out the week before climbing into the upper 70s on Saturday and up to 80 degrees on Easter Sunday.

Five-day forecast for March 26, 2024.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

icon to expand image

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.

» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.

» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t2h ago

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Baltimore Key Bridge collapse: Several people believed to be in water
6m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

AM ATL
New MARTA stations en route
1h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA: I had no choice but to act
2h ago

Credit: AP

Attorney who sought to remove Fulton DA: I had no choice but to act
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Here’s what’s left for lawmakers in final sprint to Sine Die
43m ago
The Latest

Costco coming to former Olympic tennis center site in Gwinnett
Mayor announces 4 new MARTA stations, including near Beltline
Inside City Hall: More from the Mayor’s State of the City address
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta