TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Freezing start to spring; warm-up on the way

Spring starts tonight, but it sure doesn’t feel like it in metro Atlanta this morning.

Tuesday morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, and with the wind chill, it feels even colder than that. Things will get a bit warmer under sunny skies this afternoon, but with a high in the upper 50s, we’ll still be below the average high of 67 degrees for this time of year.

In fact, all of metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia are under a freeze warning until 10 a.m.