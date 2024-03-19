Metro Atlanta

TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Freezing start to spring; warm-up on the way

Freeze warning in place through 10 a.m.
Cassandra Hines braves the Tuesday's freezing temperatures at the Five Points MARTA station.

Cassandra Hines braves the Tuesday's freezing temperatures at the Five Points MARTA station.
48 minutes ago

Spring starts tonight, but it sure doesn’t feel like it in metro Atlanta this morning.

Tuesday morning temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, and with the wind chill, it feels even colder than that. Things will get a bit warmer under sunny skies this afternoon, but with a high in the upper 50s, we’ll still be below the average high of 67 degrees for this time of year.

In fact, all of metro Atlanta and most of North Georgia are under a freeze warning until 10 a.m.

Freeze warnings are issued when the freezing temps could cause damage to plants. In the spring, it’s best to wait until the last freeze of the season to start planting, which typically comes after tax day — April 15.

ExploreWhich Atlanta plants are at risk from the cold and how to protect them

Officially, spring starts at 11:06 p.m., Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.

“This morning, though, some of that (cold air) will wake you up. As soon as you step outside, that cold air will hit you,” she said.

Erica Knight bundles up for the bitter cold as she awaits transportation at the Five Points MARTA station on Tuesday morning.

icon to expand image

By Wednesday, “it is going to look and feel so much better,” Deon said. “We’re recovering nicely for our first full day of spring.”

The high on Wednesday and Thursday will be back up near 70 degrees before rain arrives on Friday. With it, temperatures take a tumble back into the 50s. Some showers may linger into Saturday morning but should clear out by the afternoon as temps climb back into the mid 60s for the weekend.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

