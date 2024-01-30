TUESDAY’S WEATHER | Cold start with mild afternoon

A weak cold front is pushing those clouds into the area, and some locations could even see a few pop-up showers overnight, he said. The rain chance will be highest over the North Georgia mountains.

We’ll have a clearing sky on Wednesday, and the high will stay in the 50s. Things warm up for the second half of the week, though, with temps climbing into the 60s by Friday.

We’ll have a chance to dry out a little bit this week after a very wet start to the year, too.

“Remember in the fall, all we talked about, really, was the drought,” Monahan said. “That was the big story, especially in northwest Georgia. All of fall, we had about five inches of rain. We’ve already doubled that so far this winter.”

While we’ll stay mostly dry this week, more rain returns to the forecast by the second half of the weekend. We should see a 40% chance of showers on Sunday and a 60% chance on Monday.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News Credit: Channel 2 Action News