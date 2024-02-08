THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Another mild afternoon, few more clouds but no rain yet

Aside from a few more clouds in the sky, metro Atlanta’s Thursday forecast isn’t much different from the last few days.
We’re starting the day off cold, with temperatures in the 30s and 40s ahead of sunrise. By the afternoon, we’ll be in the low 60s.
As for rain, there is none to worry about today. But “this is going to be the last completely dry day across North Georgia for a while, at least into early next week,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
Isolated showers move in on Friday, and they’re arriving a bit earlier than expected. Some could pop up in the morning, but any showers should stay on the north side of the metro and into the mountains.
“There will be spots that will have some showers, but overall, shouldn’t be too big a deal on Friday,” Monahan said.
More scattered showers are expected on Saturday, with a few isolated storms possible. Even so, it’s the best day of the weekend for any outdoor plans, Monahan said. Highs will be near 70 degrees; “you might just have to dodge some raindrops,” he said.
On Sunday, though, widespread rain is expected to blanket the area with more isolated storms possible. Downpours are expected to continue through Monday. By then, the region could see between three and four inches of rain, according to the forecast.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author