THURSDAY’S WEATHER | Another mild afternoon, few more clouds but no rain yet

Isolated showers move in on Friday, and they’re arriving a bit earlier than expected. Some could pop up in the morning, but any showers should stay on the north side of the metro and into the mountains.

“There will be spots that will have some showers, but overall, shouldn’t be too big a deal on Friday,” Monahan said.

More scattered showers are expected on Saturday, with a few isolated storms possible. Even so, it’s the best day of the weekend for any outdoor plans, Monahan said. Highs will be near 70 degrees; “you might just have to dodge some raindrops,” he said.

On Sunday, though, widespread rain is expected to blanket the area with more isolated storms possible. Downpours are expected to continue through Monday. By then, the region could see between three and four inches of rain, according to the forecast.

