SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temperatures dropping, mostly cloudy sky

Temperatures will drop during the weekend with a cold front passing through Saturday.
Rain will remain restricted to the overnight hours as the cold front enters the state in the northwest corner around midnight. The few showers in North Georgia will be largely scattered.
By the time the sun rises, Channel 2 Action News chief meteorologist Brad Nitz said the rain will have moved out and cold air will have settled over the region. Atlanta is not expected to make it out of the 40s, with the morning low at 41 degrees and the high at 49.
Gusty winds of about 30 mph will persist throughout the day, making it feel a bit chillier on this mostly cloudy Saturday. Some sunshine is anticipated in the early afternoon.
With just over 30 days until spring, the pollen count has been increasing during the last week. The high pollen count in Atlanta has primarily been due to the trees.
“We’re in the time of the year now where we’re going to see the pollen count be up in the high range fairly regularly,” Nitz said.
Clouds begin to gradually clear overnight into Sunday, making way for a much sunnier day. Nitz said Sunday is also expected to be slightly warmer with the high reaching 52 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, though.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
