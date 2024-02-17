SATURDAY’S WEATHER | Temperatures dropping, mostly cloudy sky

Gusty winds of about 30 mph will persist throughout the day, making it feel a bit chillier on this mostly cloudy Saturday. Some sunshine is anticipated in the early afternoon.

With just over 30 days until spring, the pollen count has been increasing during the last week. The high pollen count in Atlanta has primarily been due to the trees.

“We’re in the time of the year now where we’re going to see the pollen count be up in the high range fairly regularly,” Nitz said.

Clouds begin to gradually clear overnight into Sunday, making way for a much sunnier day. Nitz said Sunday is also expected to be slightly warmer with the high reaching 52 degrees. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, though.

