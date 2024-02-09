FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible

“But overall, just not much rain for your Friday,” he said. “The rain chance about 20% to 30% for the afternoon.”

It’ll stay cloudy through the evening, setting us up for more rain this weekend. Most of the downpours will stay to the north side of the metro and in the North Georgia mountains, Monahan said, but those rainmakers move further south on Sunday and into Monday.

By then, the metro area could see up to two inches of rain. Further north, up to four inches could fall.

