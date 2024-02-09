FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible

Metro Atlantans will be under mostly cloudy skies Friday.
It’ll still be a mild afternoon. With highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s, it’ll feel more like springtime, and it’ll stay that way through the weekend. Lows aren’t expected to dip below the upper 50s and 60s for much of the area.
Some brief, isolated showers could pop up throughout the day, especially in areas north of I-20, Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Brian Monahan said.
“But overall, just not much rain for your Friday,” he said. “The rain chance about 20% to 30% for the afternoon.”
It’ll stay cloudy through the evening, setting us up for more rain this weekend. Most of the downpours will stay to the north side of the metro and in the North Georgia mountains, Monahan said, but those rainmakers move further south on Sunday and into Monday.
By then, the metro area could see up to two inches of rain. Further north, up to four inches could fall.
