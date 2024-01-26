FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Calm morning ahead of afternoon rain; storms come tomorrow

It’s another mild morning in metro Atlanta on Friday with rain coming this afternoon as flood watches and warnings remain in effect across the area.

Temperatures are in the 60s ahead of the sunrise, and it should stay dry for the morning. But you’ll want to watch out for some fog that could be dense in some areas.

“Slow down if you’re (driving) out there because that fog could quickly jump up on you,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.