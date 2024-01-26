FRIDAY’S WEATHER | Calm morning ahead of afternoon rain; storms come tomorrow

It’s another mild morning in metro Atlanta on Friday with rain coming this afternoon as flood watches and warnings remain in effect across the area.
Temperatures are in the 60s ahead of the sunrise, and it should stay dry for the morning. But you’ll want to watch out for some fog that could be dense in some areas.
“Slow down if you’re (driving) out there because that fog could quickly jump up on you,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Jennifer Lopez said.
Widely scattered showers are expected to roll in for the late afternoon as highs peak around 70 degrees. The metro area and North Georgia are still under a flood watch, which has been expanded to cover southwestern parts of the metro and extended through late Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Flood warnings remain in effect for several metro waterways, including Big Creek in Fulton and Forsyth counties, Noses Creek in Cobb County and Sweetwater Creek in Douglas and Cobb counties. The Etowah River in Cherokee County and the Flint River in Fayette and Spalding counties have also been added to the warnings.
For more detailed information about flood warnings in your area, check the NWS watches, warnings and advisories.
Soggy conditions will remain overnight. By Saturday morning, heavier rain arrives.
“We’re going to be dodging the raindrops all day,” Lopez said.
As nightfall approaches Saturday, stronger thunderstorms blow in, putting the metro and North Georgia under a Level 1 of 5 severe weather risk, Lopez said. The main threat is more heavy rain and strong wind gusts. With already very saturated soil, downed trees will be a big concern.
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com
» For a detailed forecast, visit https://www.ajc.com/weather/.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author