Crisp morning but highs climb into the mid 80s later

It might feel a bit like fall in metro Atlanta this Wednesday morning, but don’t get too used to it. It’s still summer, after all.
Morning temperatures are in the 60s, and some parts of North Georgia have even seen temps in the 50s. By this afternoon, though, we’ll be back in the mid 80s.
That will be the pattern for the rest of the week. And while we’ve had a break from the 90-degree temperatures we’d been hit with in past weeks, the 90s will be back in the forecast by the weekend.
Sunday’s high is projected to be right at 90 degrees, and it will trend that way at least for the first half of next week.
As for rain, we are staying dry for the most part. There is just a very slight chance, just 10%, for showers today. Thursday calls for just 20%, and that is the last rain chance for the foreseeable future.
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author