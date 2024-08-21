Crisp morning but highs climb into the mid 80s later

It might feel a bit like fall in metro Atlanta this Wednesday morning, but don’t get too used to it. It’s still summer, after all.

Morning temperatures are in the 60s, and some parts of North Georgia have even seen temps in the 50s. By this afternoon, though, we’ll be back in the mid 80s.

That will be the pattern for the rest of the week. And while we’ve had a break from the 90-degree temperatures we’d been hit with in past weeks, the 90s will be back in the forecast by the weekend.