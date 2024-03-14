Atlanta metro area now 6th largest in U.S., Census Bureau estimates

The new census figures continue a trend for Atlanta. Last year’s data noted that metro Atlanta in 2022 had outgrown the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area in Florida. At that time, Georgia also surpassed 11 million residents statewide for the first time.

The past year’s growth in the Atlanta area is part of a broader boom in North Georgia, the Census data showed. A pair of counties, including Dawson County, which is part of the Atlanta MSA, and Jackson County, north of Athens, were among the nation’s 10 fastest-growing counties with populations greater than 20,000.

It wasn’t just major cities in Georgia that saw significant growth. The Census Bureau tracks growth in what it calls micropolitan statistical areas, which are typically smaller cities with populations of more than 10,000 residents in areas with less than 50,000 population.

The Jefferson micropolitan area, which encompasses all of Jackson County northeast of Atlanta, was the fastest-growing micropolitan area in the entire country, the Census said. The area, which in recent years has landed major economic development projects including the SK Battery Atlanta facility, added about 4,600 residents since 2022.

Meanwhile, the Cornelia micropolitan area — that’s Habersham County, about 75 miles northeast of Atlanta — was also the nation’s ninth-fastest-growing “micro” area.

But North Georgia wasn’t the only part of the state that’s been growing rapidly. Near the coast, Long County, about an hour’s drive southwest of Savannah, was the nation’s second-fastest-growing county, adding about 1,200 people to a population that now is just shy of 20,000. The only U.S. county growing faster was Kaufman County, Texas, an AJC analysis of Census data showed.