BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
X

Phoenix Air jet used for Navy training crashes off California coast

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Atlanta Airport Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

An aircraft owned by Cartersville-based Phoenix Air Group crashed off the California coast while being used in a U.S. Navy training exercise Wednesday.

Phoenix Air’s Gates Learjet 36A had three people on board when it went down into the water off San Clemente Island in Southern California on Wednesday morning. San Clemente Island is owned by the Navy and has a military airstrip. training facilities and a live fire range.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search of the ocean where the plane crashed, and debris was found. Details on the three missing people have not been released.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Phoenix Air is an aviation charter operator and government and military contractor based at the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport northwest of Atlanta. The aviation company gained national attention for a contract with the State Department in 2014 during the Ebola epidemic, when the company flew a patient from Monrovia, Libera to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
56m ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

Training center challenge appealed to Superior Court of DeKalb County
23m ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

High air fares drive down passenger satisfaction in airline industry
A swarm of bees lands on a Delta jet and everything comes to a halt
Delta employees drag jet to raise money for cancer charity
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
18m ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top