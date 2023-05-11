Phoenix Air jet used for Navy training crashes off California coast

An aircraft owned by Cartersville-based Phoenix Air Group crashed off the California coast while being used in a U.S. Navy training exercise Wednesday.
Phoenix Air’s Gates Learjet 36A had three people on board when it went down into the water off San Clemente Island in Southern California on Wednesday morning. San Clemente Island is owned by the Navy and has a military airstrip. training facilities and a live fire range.
The U.S. Coast Guard conducted a search of the ocean where the plane crashed, and debris was found. Details on the three missing people have not been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.
Phoenix Air is an aviation charter operator and government and military contractor based at the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport northwest of Atlanta. The aviation company gained national attention for a contract with the State Department in 2014 during the Ebola epidemic, when the company flew a patient from Monrovia, Libera to Emory University Hospital in Atlanta.
