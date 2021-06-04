Alabama drops charges, suspect will stand trial in Georgia

“We are not bound by any ruling of an Alabama court on that sort of evidence,” Jones told WRBL-TV. “We have been in pretty close communication with the victim’s father on the case. So, we are talking pretty much daily about what we can do and what can be done.”

Gray’s attorney in Alabama, Bill Smith, said he requested the raw DNA data behind a report from the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences that prosecutors said linked Gray to Eldridge’s slaying. The defense wanted to analyze the data to determine whether the report was correct, he said, but Forensic Sciences didn’t provide the information to prosecutors until the day the trial began.

Perryman previously had ordered that the defense be provided with the data, so the judge blocked the use of DNA evidence since the defense didn’t have time for analysis. Smith said. When that happened, prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss the case and Perryman agreed.

“The judge was given no choice. The DA was in a hell of a spot, too. He didn’t have that information in his office to begin with,” Smith said.

Forensics Sciences Director Angelo Della Manna said the agency prioritizes and responds in a timely manner in all cases as soon as made aware of them, “and can assure you we did so in this case as well.”

Eldridge’s sister, Nichole Hawk, told the Ledger-Enquirer that relatives of the victim were at the courthouse waiting for Gray’s trial to begin when they learned the case was begin dropped.

“July will be six years since it happened,” Eldridge’s sister said Wednesday. “Just to be back to square one is devastating.”