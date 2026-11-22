A portion of I-285 South is closed Saturday because of an emergency inspection, according to the state transportation department. (John Spink/AJC file)

Southbound interstate traffic is being redirected to South Cobb Drive while crews inspect the bridge, according to Smyrna police.

Southbound interstate traffic is being redirected to South Cobb Drive while crews inspect the bridge, according to Smyrna police.

Several southbound lanes of I-285 past South Cobb Drive are closed Saturday evening for “an emergency inspection of the pavement,” according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Details are limited, but GDOT said the site of the southbound interstate closure stretches over the Chattahoochee River Bridge in Atlanta.

“Maintenance crews are on-site addressing the situation, and the roadway is expected to remain closed until further notice. I-285 Northbound is open in this location,” the GDOT alert said.

Representatives for the agency did not immediately respond to emails seeking more information.

Initially, all southbound lanes in the area were reported closed, but shortly after 7 p.m., the agency updated that three right-hand lanes are closed.