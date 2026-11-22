Several southbound lanes of I-285 past South Cobb Drive are closed Saturday evening for “an emergency inspection of the pavement,” according to an alert from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
Details are limited, but GDOT said the site of the southbound interstate closure stretches over the Chattahoochee River Bridge in Atlanta.
“Maintenance crews are on-site addressing the situation, and the roadway is expected to remain closed until further notice. I-285 Northbound is open in this location,” the GDOT alert said.
Representatives for the agency did not immediately respond to emails seeking more information.
Initially, all southbound lanes in the area were reported closed, but shortly after 7 p.m., the agency updated that three right-hand lanes are closed.
Smyrna police, in a post on social media, said GDOT is diverting southbound traffic to South Cobb Drive “while they assess the bridge on 285 that crosses the Chattahoochee River.”
“The bridge has separated, and the GADOT is sending people out to inspect it. You will see an increase in traffic around 285 and South Cobb Drive. Thank you for your patience,” the post said.
Smyrna police Lt. Meredith Holt referred additional questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to GDOT.
“The bridge is located outside of our jurisdiction. We are just letting our community know that traffic could increase in Smyrna,” she said in an email.
GDOT live video feeds from the area showed vehicles with flashing lights, and the traffic map in the area is red, indicating motorists are backed up.
The partial closure adds an extra wrinkle for motorists traveling on I-285 since another section of the interstate is closed this weekend as part of a major, ongoing project to rebuild the west side of the Perimeter.
North and southbound lanes of the interstate between South Fulton Parkway and Camp Creek Parkway are closed for that construction work. That portion of the interstate is scheduled to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.