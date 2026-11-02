Two DeKalb County police officers were shot and injured Sunday night while responding to a “domestic incident,” officials said.
Police said they were responding to 2000 Bouldercrest Road around 6:30 p.m. when 26-year-old Demontavious SoHo shot and injured the two officers.
“He fired on the officers when they encountered him at the door,” DeKalb Police Chief Greg Padrick said at a news conference Sunday night. “At least one officer was able to return fire.”
The officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, Padrick said. Their identities were not released Sunday night.
SoHo fled the scene, prompting a search of the area. He was found and taken into custody thanks to nearby cameras, Padrick said. SoHo also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the chief added.
Police did not say what charges SoHo is currently facing and did not answer questions at the 9 p.m. news conference.
DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson thanked law enforcement’s quick response and the local businesses with surveillance cameras “that helped us with a quick apprehension.”
“In no circumstance should anyone walk into what our officers did tonight,” Cochran-Johnson said. “So I want to urge everyone at this moment to please put down the guns when there is a volatile situation.”
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s investigation into dangerous apartment complexes across metro Atlanta included the apartments at 2000 Bouldercrest Road.
From 2017 through July 2023, police reported 200 crimes there: homicides in July 2021 and April 2022; 39 aggravated assaults; seven rapes; 18 robberies, and several arsons, the investigation found.
— This is a developing story. Please return to the AJC for updates.