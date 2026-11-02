Police say they were responding to 2000 Bouldercrest Road around 6:30 p.m. when a man shot and injured the two officers.

Suspect was also shot in exchange of gunfire with police, DeKalb chief said.

Suspect was also shot in exchange of gunfire with police, DeKalb chief said.

Two DeKalb County police officers were shot and injured Sunday night while responding to a “domestic incident,” officials said.

Police said they were responding to 2000 Bouldercrest Road around 6:30 p.m. when 26-year-old Demontavious SoHo shot and injured the two officers.

“He fired on the officers when they encountered him at the door,” DeKalb Police Chief Greg Padrick said at a news conference Sunday night. “At least one officer was able to return fire.”

The officers were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and are in stable condition, Padrick said. Their identities were not released Sunday night.

SoHo fled the scene, prompting a search of the area. He was found and taken into custody thanks to nearby cameras, Padrick said. SoHo also had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the chief added.