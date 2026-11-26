The region’s labor force reached a record high in October, while job growth over the past year remained modest.

The region’s labor force reached a record high in October, while job growth over the past year remained modest.

Metro Atlanta added 20,500 jobs in October, but its unemployment rate edged higher as the region’s labor force reached a record high, according to data released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor.

The region’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from 3.5% in September. The number of employed residents fell by 954, while the number of unemployed residents grew by 4,952.

Atlanta’s labor force, which includes residents who are employed or actively looking for work, reached an all-time high of roughly 3.39 million last month.

The figures offer a mixed picture of metro Atlanta’s economy heading into the holiday season, with employers adding jobs even as more residents find themselves looking for work.