Metro Atlanta added 20,500 jobs in October, but its unemployment rate edged higher as the region’s labor force reached a record high, according to data released Thursday by the Georgia Department of Labor.
The region’s unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from 3.5% in September. The number of employed residents fell by 954, while the number of unemployed residents grew by 4,952.
Atlanta’s labor force, which includes residents who are employed or actively looking for work, reached an all-time high of roughly 3.39 million last month.
The figures offer a mixed picture of metro Atlanta’s economy heading into the holiday season, with employers adding jobs even as more residents find themselves looking for work.
Metro Atlanta’s unemployment rate remains above Georgia’s, which stood at 3.3% in October. Both remain below the national rate of 4.1%.
Statewide, the Georgia labor force reached a record high for the 10th consecutive month in October.
“By making strategic investments in our talent, we are seeing opportunity grow across the state and connecting hardworking Georgians with careers,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bárbara Rivera Holmes said in a news release.
While Atlanta added 20,500 jobs in October, a month that typically brings hiring surges ahead of the holiday season, job growth over the past year has been considerably more modest. The region has added just 4,400 jobs since October 2025.
The industries leading job gains in October were professional and technical services, which added 4,700 jobs; administrative and support services, which increased by 4,300 jobs; and retail trade, up 3,300 jobs.
The metro area registered job losses in the finance and insurance sector, down 400 jobs, and in construction, state government, and healthcare, which each shed 200 positions.
Meanwhile, wages nationally continue to rise, although at a slower pace.
Median annual wage growth was 3.9% in September, down from 4.1% in August, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s Wage Tracker.
Wage growth continued to outpace inflation.