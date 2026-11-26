Cooking is the leading cause of reported home fires nationwide and accounts for nearly two of every five home fire injuries.
An estimated 1,139 home cooking fires were reported to fire departments across the country on Thanksgiving Day in 2024, a more than 300% increase compared with the daily average, the association found.
Christmas Day and Christmas Eve rank as the second- and third-leading days of the year for cooking fires.
In a social media post Wednesday, the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department shared cooking safety tips, including turning off burners before leaving the kitchen, keeping an eye on the stove or fryer at all times, and never using water on a grease fire.
“Let’s keep the holidays safe and fire-free, Atlanta,” the department said in an earlier post.
According to the U.S. Fire Administration, more than half of Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings from 2017 to 2019 occurred between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. when the bulk of Thanksgiving dinner preparation is underway.
“This stands in contrast to the rest of the year, when residential building fires peaked during ‘normal’ dinnertime hours of 5 to 8 p.m.,” the federal agency said.