Atlanta firefighters work to extinguish an apartment fire at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Thanksgiving is the nation’s leading day for home cooking fires, but what sparked the emergency at Cascade Glen on Campbellton Road remains unknown.

Thanksgiving is the nation’s leading day for home cooking fires, but what sparked the emergency at Cascade Glen on Campbellton Road remains unknown.

Atlanta firefighters responded to a Thanksgiving morning apartment fire at the Cascade Glen apartment complex on Campbellton Road.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department did not respond to requests for comment about the fire and its impact.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured or how many residents, if any, were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Thanksgiving, however, is a day of heightened concern for fire officials across the country because of the increased risk of cooking fires.

An Atlanta firefighter uses a hose to extinguish hot spots following an apartment fire at the Cascade Glen complex on Campbellton Road SW in Atlanta on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of the year for home cooking fires in the United States.