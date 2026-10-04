2 dead, 35 hurt in shooting at Georgia small town homecoming party, GBI says

The Dooly County Courthouse as seen in downtown Vienna in 2021. In the wee hours Sunday morning, 35 people were injured and two were killed in a shooting at a neighborhood block party in the small town. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Gunfire broke out at large block party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gunfire broke out at large block party in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A mass shooting in the small South Georgia town of Vienna left two people dead and injured 35 more early Sunday morning, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Gunfire broke out at a neighborhood block party around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Pine Street, a residential area just off of the downtown, the GBI said in a news release. Two people were found dead down the street at the 600 block, the GBI said.

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Multiple victims were shot and taken to the hospital, the GBI said. It’s not clear how many of the 35 injured were struck by bullets.