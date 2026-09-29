Metro Atlanta Woman found dismembered in Smyrna was shot in the head, police say Attorney for teen charged said public details about the case were ‘incomplete information.’ An officer searches for evidence in a homicide investigation at the Park Valley Apartments in Smyrna on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. An 18-year-old faces charges of murder and concealing the death of another. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

By Caroline Silva 1 hour ago Share

Editor’s note: This story contains graphic details. Nearly a week after a woman’s dismembered body was found at a Smyrna apartment complex, police said Tuesday that an autopsy revealed she had been shot. Shanteria Mosley, 25, was shot in the head before her remains were found across different days and different locations last week, Smyrna police said in a news release. Officials did not say whether the gunshot wound caused the victim’s death or if it occurred before or after she had been dismembered. The 18-year-old accused in her death, Kingston Bradley, remains at the Cobb County jail on charges of murder and concealing the death of another.

His attorney, Paul Camarillo, released a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday. He said he would not comment on any specific facts of the case at this time. “Kingston is entitled to fair and due process at every step, and we will address this case in court. We urge the public to refrain from speculation or conclusions based on the incomplete information circulating on the internet,” Camarillo said. The jarring case started to unfold Wednesday evening, when Smyrna police spokesperson Lt. Meredith Holt said officers went to the Park Valley Apartments off Cobb Drive on a call about a missing person, whose family told police “the victim’s phone and the vehicle” were at the complex. Law enforcement search for evidence in a homicide investigation at the Park Valley Apartments in Smyrna on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Shanteria Mosley, known as “KT” by her loved ones. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

After about 30 minutes of searching, including knocking on doors, police left but soon returned around 8:15 p.m. after a witness reported seeing a body, according to Holt and an arrest warrant.

Bradley’s arrest warrant for concealment said a witness observed him carrying a “plastic tub” with a “dismembered torso,” and when he realized he had been spotted, he dropped it on a dirt walkway and fled to his nearby apartment. “A subsequent search warrant of the said accused’s apartment revealed several areas of blood staining and a large bloody saw. The apartment also stunk of bleach and contained a mop bucket with water and mop in addition to a carpet cleaner,” the warrant said. Holt said Bradley lived at the apartment with his father, who has been interviewed by police. Bradley was initially only charged with concealing the death of another. His murder charge came after a search warrant executed Friday evening on a vehicle turned up garbage bags in the trunk, according to police. The Cobb Medical Examiner’s Office responded, opened the bags and confirmed they contained human remains, police said. “One garbage bag was pulled tightly showing the outline of a body part,” law enforcement said in a news release.