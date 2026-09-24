Teen arrested after woman’s body found at Smyrna apartments

Police are swarming a Smyrna apartment complex hours after officials said they discovered a woman’s body and arrested an 18-year-old.
Officers first went to the Park Valley Apartments about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, when they were dispatched for a 911 call about a missing person. The woman’s body was discovered during the course of the investigation, Smyrna police said.
As of early afternoon Thursday, officers were still at the complex, which is surrounded by trees and off Cobb Drive.Police and at least one K-9 were searching in the wooded areas.
Details about what happened are limited. Kingston Bradley was identified as a suspect in the incident and was booked into the Cobb jail around noon Thursday. He faces one count of concealing the death of another, online records show.
Jail records list his address in the 4500 block of Valley Parkway, where the body was also discovered.
A Smyrna police officer puts up crime scene tape during a homicide investigation on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, at the Park Valley Apartments. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Police have not said where exactly at the complex the body was found. Authorities also did not identify the woman or say what, if any, relationship she had to Bradley. Authorities also did not say who called 911 to report the missing person.
“This is an active investigation, evidence is still being collected and interviews are being conducted,” Smyrna police said in a statement.
A Cobb County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and K-9 assist Smyrna police in a homicide investigation at the Park Valley Apartments on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
— We’re working to learn more. Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.