Teen arrested after woman’s body found at Smyrna apartments

Smyrna police investigate a homicide at Park Valley Apartments on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2026, after a person was reported missing and police found a woman’s body. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

The 18-year-old was booked into the jail Thursday on a count of concealing the death of another, online records show.

The 18-year-old was booked into the jail Thursday on a count of concealing the death of another, online records show.

Police are swarming a Smyrna apartment complex hours after officials said they discovered a woman’s body and arrested an 18-year-old.

Officers first went to the Park Valley Apartments about 8:15 p.m. Wednesday, when they were dispatched for a 911 call about a missing person. The woman’s body was discovered during the course of the investigation, Smyrna police said.

As of early afternoon Thursday, officers were still at the complex, which is surrounded by trees and off Cobb Drive. Police and at least one K-9 were searching in the wooded areas.

Details about what happened are limited. Kingston Bradley was identified as a suspect in the incident and was booked into the Cobb jail around noon Thursday. He faces one count of concealing the death of another, online records show.