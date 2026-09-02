BREAKING GBI issues Blue Alert in search for suspect accused of killing Georgia officer Warm Springs police officer Chris Fisher was killed late Tuesday, leading to a massive search for the suspect. Jimmie Steverson, 23, is wanted in connection with the death of a Warm Springs police officer. The GBI has issued a Blue Alert for his arrest. (Courtesy of the GBI)

By Caroline Silva Updated 2 minutes ago Share

A man accused of killing a Warm Springs Police Department officer is being sought Wednesday morning, the GBI said. A Blue Alert has been issued for Jimmie Steverson, 23, after the Tuesday killing in Warm Springs at 11:57 p.m., according to the state agency. A Blue Alert is issued to speed the arrest of a suspect who is accused of killing or seriously injuring a law enforcement officer. The GBI identified the officer killed as Chris Fisher, who records show joined the Warm Springs Police Department in May after working for several other law enforcement agencies. The GBI has not said how the officer died, and few details on the death were released. GBI spokesperson Sara Lue confirmed Warm Springs police requested the agency’s assistance.

Warm Springs is in Meriwether County, just over 70 miles southwest of Atlanta and about 75 miles west of Macon. The GBI described Steverson as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to have been last seen in Warm Springs around the time of the Tuesday death. He was wearing a black shirt and gym shorts. He was traveling in a 2026 black Chevrolet Silverado, the GBI said.

“Steverson is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him or see any suspicious activity, please take immediate precautions and notify 911,” the GBI said in a statement.

According to records from the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council, Fisher had been with the Warm Springs department since May 18 and became a sergeant in July. His started his first law enforcement position in Georgia in 2010, and he previously worked for sheriff’s offices in Heard, Fayette and Meriwether counties. In a post on X, Gov. Brian Kemp said he was “saddened” to learn of Fisher’s death. “This is a tragic reminder of the dangers law enforcement face on a daily basis in service to their communities, and I ask that all Georgians lift up Fisher’s family and his fellow officers in prayer,” Kemp wrote. Fisher is at least the fifth Georgia law enforcement officer to be killed this year in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, which tracks law enforcement deaths. Gwinnett County police officer Pradeep Tamang was the first Georgia officer to be killed in the line of duty in 2026. Fisher’s death came on the same day the Atlanta Police Department also lost one of its own. Recruit Moses Russ died after the motorcycle he was operating collided with an SUV on Tuesday morning, police said. The crash was still under investigation as of late that afternoon.