BREAKING Father who spent decades in prison for baby’s death granted bond, waiting new trial Danyel Smith was sentenced to life in prison in 2003. A judge in July vacated his conviction and granted him a new trial, which state prosecutors have appealed. Esther Clark, the grandmother of Danyel Smith, wears a T-shirt supporting him outside of the Gwinnett Justice & Administration Center in 2022. Smith was convicted for shaking his baby to death but was granted a new trial earlier this year. On Tuesday, he was granted bond and released to home confinement. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Caroline Silva 1 hour ago Share

A father who was recently granted a new trial after a judge vacated his 2003 conviction in his infant son’s death can leave detention for the first time in more than two decades. Danyel Smith was granted a $100,000 bond Tuesday afternoon by a Gwinnett County Superior Court judge, a milestone for the 51-year-old, who has maintained his innocence even after being sentenced to life in prison. Judge Kimberly Gallant said he must be fitted with an ankle monitor before his release and will then spend his time in home confinement. “I’m granting a bond,” Gallant said, before quieting a single clap from the courtroom audience.

State officials have argued that Smith’s 2-month-old son, Chandler, died by shaken baby syndrome in 2002. For years, Smith’s defense team had pushed to retry the case and present new evidence. On July 21, Gallant granted Smith’s extraordinary motion for a new trial. By Aug. 20, state prosecutors filed a notice of appeal to the Supreme Court of Georgia to contest the decision to grant a new trial. Smith’s attorney, Mark Loudon-Brown, then filed a motion for bond pending appeal, court documents show. “At the outset, Mr. Smith has a statutory right to bail pending the State’s appeal,” the motion read. In the motion for bond, Loudon-Brown wrote that Smith has maintained a close relationship with his two adult sons and has a “devoted” fiancee living in the metro Atlanta area, where he can reside.

Gwinnett prosecutors offered Smith the opportunity to walk out of prison in 2023 on the condition he admit to killing the child. He rejected the deal, saying he refused to admit to something he did not do.

His case is among a number of convictions embroiled in a national debate over shaken baby deaths. There have been numerous exonerations because of scientific advances that have shifted how the medical community diagnoses the condition, now called abusive head trauma. Smith’s lawyers and several medical experts who reviewed Chandler’s records have suggested the infant likely died from natural causes brought on by seizures and his premature birth, not violent shaking. In 2003, during Smith’s trial, the pediatric neurosurgeon who saw Chandler at the children’s hospital said he believed it was shaken baby syndrome. “I’ll be happy if somebody can tell me something else,” Dr. William Boydston said on the stand, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. In July, upon granting Smith a new trial, the judge in her ruling said she found Smith’s new lawyers presented a compelling alternative to the state’s version of events.