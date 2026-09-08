Obituaries Joseph E. Geshwiler, former AJC opinion writer, dies at 89 In his self-written obituary, Geshwiler says he contributed more than 4,000 opinion articles for the Constitution across 17 years. Joseph Geshwiler, who died Aug. 29 in Massachusetts at age 89, started working for The Atlanta Constitution in 1979 and retired from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2004. (Courtesy of the Geshwiler family)

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Joseph E. Geshwiler was a journalist and a gentleman. Even when business casual style took over the workplace, Geshwiler clocked in every day wearing a suit and tie. “He maintained a kind of crisp dignity, and he took his work seriously,” said Marilyn Geewax, who worked on The Atlanta Constitution’s editorial board with Geshwiler from 1989 to 1999. “It was incredibly endearing.” Better known as Joe, he was never one to raise his voice or belittle others for their opinions despite his strong beliefs, which earned him an overwhelmingly positive reputation. In fact, when he retired from the AJC in 2004, a spontaneous standing ovation broke out.

RELATED Tom Ventulett, architect who handcrafted many of Atlanta’s landmarks, dies “He got it all the way across the entire length of the building,” said retired AJC news obituaries editor Kay Powell, who seized the opportunity to bring Geshwiler on as a freelance obituary writer toward the end of his full-time employment. Geshwiler died Aug. 29 in his Westborough, Massachusetts, home of respiratory failure at age 89. He was surrounded by family at the time of his passing, including his wife of 67 years, Micki Geshwiler, and his two beloved shih tzu dogs, Bucky and Gizmo. While he happily called himself “one of those damned Constitution liberals,” AJC opinion writer Joseph Geshwiler was unerringly diplomatic when discussing difficult subjects. (Courtesy of the Geshwiler family) Geshwiler started working with the Constitution in 1979, after beginning his career at the Chicago Daily News in 1964. He is probably best known as an opinion writer for the Constitution. Prior to his passing, he updated his self-written obituary, which he aptly titled “Joe’s Parting Shot.”

In it, he notes that he contributed more than 4,000 opinion articles for the Constitution across 17 years. Although his beat focused largely on foreign affairs, he also penned pieces on topics like economic development and criminal justice. Indeed, it was a career he was well-suited for.

“He was born to help others understand how the larger world works,” Geewax said. Despite the fact that he happily called himself “one of those damned Constitution liberals,” he was unerringly diplomatic when discussing difficult subjects. “Dad was always able to present whatever topic or issue in a way that open-minded people of other political leanings would still be able to access,” recalled his daughter, Sara Jordan, of Westborough. “He was polite to a fault and never wanted to offend anybody. He would never be a keyboard warrior hiding behind a computer and attacking other people.” Geshwiler’s wife said that his naturally sunny disposition, coupled with job satisfaction, kept him perpetually happy. “He felt he was doing something worthwhile, and that was important to him,” Micki Geshwiler explained. Longtime AJC editorial cartoonist Mike Luckovich noted that long after retirement, Geshwiler would reach out to tell him how much he enjoyed particular cartoons.

RELATED Rev. Joanna Moseley Adams, trailblazing Atlanta Presbyterian minister, dies at 81 “He really stands out just for his personal touch and his kindness,” Luckovich said. Career achievements aside, Geshwiler had a full life. The father of two and grandfather of four grew up in Beech Grove, a suburb of Indianapolis. He later graduated from Indiana University with a degree in journalism and followed it up with a master’s in political geography. He was a diehard fan of all Indiana Hoosier sports, especially basketball. Jordan said, “I always joked that I was raised in that faith — IU basketball, God and family,” noting that she kept the team schedule taped next to her landline telephone, so as not to accidentally call her father during a game. He was also a talented bass-baritone choral singer and participated in various groups like the IU Singing Hoosiers and Episcopal choirs in Atlanta and Chicago. Geshwiler also loved to read and travel, and only months ago enjoyed a trans-Atlantic cruise with their daughter and granddaughters. After spending 42 years living in Atlanta, upon retirement he and his wife relocated to Massachusetts to be closer to family.