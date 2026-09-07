Firefighters battle flames at South Fulton warehouse complex

The Fairburn Fire Department said in a social media post it was just one agency that responded to a large warehouse fire on Mallory Road. (Ben Hendren/AJC file photo)

The fire is about five miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The fire is about five miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Firefighters in South Fulton are battling a large fire at a warehouse complex near Union City.

The Fairburn Fire Department posted dramatic video Sunday evening of a huge, black plume of smoke billowing from the Providence Green LLC warehouse on Mallory Road. Fairburn said it was just one of the agencies responding to the scene.

The fire is about five miles west of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to its website, Providence Green is primarily an electronics recycling business. Loud explosions were heard in the area around the same time as the fire, Channel 2 Action News reported, and reporters at the scene noted popping sounds coming from the warehouse.