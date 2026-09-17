News

A.M. ATL: Fly with us

Plus: Election overhaul, DeKalb schools
(Broly Su/AJC)
(Broly Su/AJC)
By
48 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! I’ve said it before, but I am continually blown away by our A.M. ATL family. There are so many fascinating people in our ranks: pilots, professors, civil servants, journalists, musicians, mechanics, world travelers, comedians (even if not professionally), people with alarmingly niche areas of expertise … y’all are the best.

Let’s get to it.

CUSTOMERS AREN’T WILD ABOUT OUR AIRPORT

At least our atrium is pretty. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
At least our atrium is pretty. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Do people love Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport? Not really.

The latest JD Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study is in (we know you’ve been waiting for it), and Atlanta’s airport is at the bottom of the pack.

💡 Thought experiment: Think about what makes you, a customer, satisfied with an airport. (It has to be something the airport can somewhat control. Being in a place you hate doesn’t count.) I’ll put the study’s top factors for customer satisfaction in One More Thing, and we’ll see if we’re all on the same page.

🔎 READ MORE: The result is actually an improvement for ATL

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GA IS SEARCHING FOR A NEW VOTING SYSTEM FOR 2028

Lawmakers have limited time if they want to get a new voting system for 2028. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Lawmakers have limited time if they want to get a new voting system for 2028. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Georgia lawmakers want to overhaul the state’s voting system in time for the 2028 presidential election. That feels like it’s a century away, but alas, this major change to our voting process would have to be complete in less than two years.

It’s an extremely tight timeline with several moving parts.

🔎 READ MORE: Why different leaders across the state want new voting equipment

DEKALB HAS NEW OPTIONS FOR OVERCROWDED SCHOOLS

The DeKalb County School District released new “concepts” for how it might deal with overcrowded schools in the northern part of the county.

“Concepts.” What a deliciously enigmatic word.

🔎 READ MORE: DeKalb families, this one’s for you

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🎓 The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents announced a sole finalist for the next university system chancellor. Thomas A. Fanning is the retired CEO of the Atlanta-based utility giant Southern Company. If he gets the job, he’ll replace former Georgia governor Sonny Perdue.

🫏 U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has transferred more than $3.6 million in fundraising into the Democratic Party of Georgia’s coordinated campaign over the last two years, an investment that boosts state Democrats up and down the ballot.

NEWS BITES

Mercedes-Benz will offer even more fancy food options for Falcons games this year

If you’re gonna watch the football equivalent of an urgent care discharge room, you might as well do it with a giant glazed pork chop in your hand.

NASA spacecraft discovers huge new crater on the moon

A little retinol will sort that right out.

T. rex had a body temperature similar to our own, study finds

What oddly intimate information!

Bingo and Tickle Me Elmo nominated for Toy Hall of Fame. Will Care Bears also make it this year?

They’ve had a heck of a season, but if the Bears can’t get past Polly Pocket for the division title, they’re gonna run into a brick wall when Elmo comes to town.

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 17, 1975

MARTA says U.S. obstructing system. MARTA officials Wednesday bitterly accused the U.S. Department of Labor of needlessly obstructing construction of Atlanta’s rail rapid transit system. … MARTA’s reaction was sounded by General Manager Alan Kiepper after a further setback in a wage dispute that began last May. … “I for one think it is a damned shame that a federal agency can completely stall a project such as MARTA, particularly after the appeals process has been followed as provided by law.”

The piece of legislation at the core of this deep cut in MARTA’s history was the Davis-Bacon Act of 1931, which established wage scales and protections for workers involved in public projects.

ONE MORE THING

OK, what would rank an airport high on your “customer satisfaction” scale?

The study lists three major ones:

Mine would be “safe places to rest or stretch out.” London’s Heathrow Airport has cozy but well-trafficked little nooks along their moving walkways.

As for details that reflect the city’s character, I get a perverse glow of home-feeling every time Atlanta TSA agents at luggage screening bully people to near tears when they don’t put their electronics in a separate bin.

GET YOUR LAPTOP OUT. YOU GOT A LAPTOP? IN YOUR BAG? NO? DON’T LIE TO ME. GET IT OUT. NOW GET A BIN! PUT IT IN THE BIN. KEEP IT MOVING! ARE YOU STUPID?! IS THIS YOUR FIRST DAY ALIVE? YOU KNOW WHAT, GO HOME. THIS IS ATLANTA. WE GOT THINGS TO DO.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.