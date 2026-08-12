Metro Atlanta Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial The comedian was sentenced to 12 months of probation and is required to complete random drug testing and 40 hours of community service, records show. Tiffany Haddish, who was arrested in 2022, pleaded guilty this week to a DUI charge in Fayette County. (Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA via AP Images)

By Taylor Croft 11 minutes ago Share

Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish pleaded guilty this week to a DUI charge in a negotiated deal to avoid a trial in a long-running case she’d unsuccessfully tried to get tossed out, court records show. She was set to face trial this week in Fayette County on seven misdemeanor charges stemming from her 2022 arrest in Peachtree City, when authorities accused her of driving while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol. She pleaded guilty to one of those charges, a DUI charge for alcohol, and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, according to the court documents signed by the judge Tuesday. She was originally charged with driving under the influence for both alcohol and drugs, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper stopping on the roadway and a parking violation. In the negotiated plea, the other charges were dropped.

Haddish also will be required to undergo drug testing and complete 40 hours of community service in Los Angeles, court documents detail. Her sentence included 24 hours in custody, but she was given credit for time served. Her license is also suspended, the records show. Her attorneys did not respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors, who had opposed Haddish’s earlier attempt to dismiss the case, could not be reached for comment. The plea marks the end of a lengthy legal ordeal for the comedian. Her attorneys earlier this year tried to get the judge to throw out the case. They argued it had been delayed for too long, had interfered with her ability to get work and violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial.

But the judge declined to drop the case and said she and her own legal team contributed to how long the case had gone on. He noted her attorneys had filed multiple notices of their inability to appear in court on specific dates and also said she requested and was granted a trial continuance to go to a fashion show, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.