Tiffany Haddish pleads guilty to DUI, avoiding Fayette County trial

Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish pleaded guilty this week to a DUI chargein a negotiated deal to avoid a trial in a long-running case she’d unsuccessfully tried to get tossed out, court records show.
She was set to face trial this week in Fayette County on seven misdemeanor charges stemming from her 2022 arrest in Peachtree City, when authorities accused her of driving while under the influence of marijuana and alcohol.
She pleaded guilty to one of those charges, a DUI charge for alcohol, and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, according to the court documents signed by the judge Tuesday. She was originally charged with driving under the influence for both alcohol and drugs, failure to obey a traffic control device, improper stopping on the roadway and a parking violation. In the negotiated plea, the other charges were dropped.
Haddish also will be required to undergo drug testing and complete 40 hours of community service in Los Angeles,court documents detail. Her sentence included 24 hours in custody, but she was given credit for time served. Her license is also suspended, the records show.
Her attorneys did not respond to requests for comment. Prosecutors, who had opposed Haddish’s earlier attempt to dismiss the case, could not be reached for comment.
The plea marks the end of a lengthy legal ordeal for the comedian.
Her attorneys earlier this year tried to get the judge to throw out the case. They argued it had been delayed for too long, had interfered with her ability to get work and violated her constitutional right to a speedy trial.
But the judge declined to drop the case and said she and her own legal team contributed to how long the case had gone on. He noted her attorneys had filed multiple notices of their inability to appear in court on specific dates and also said she requested and was granted a trial continuance to go to a fashion show, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Haddish had been on bond since her arrest in early 2022. Her attorneys, in earlier legal filings, had described that as “personally, professionally and emotionally difficult,” the AJC previously reported.
In January 2022, police got a report of a person sleeping behind the wheel of a 2021 Ford Explorer along Ga. 74 near Ga. 54 at 2:30 a.m., the AJC reported at the time. When officers arrived to the area, the vehicle wasn’t there, so an alert was issued for police to look for it.
An officer spotted the SUV as it pulled into a residential yard and conducted a traffic stop leading to the arrest, the AJC reported.