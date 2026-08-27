New execution date scheduled for Georgia death row inmate

Stacey Humphreys is set to be executed on Sept. 16, 2026. He He was last set to be executed in December 2025 but it was postponed due to legal concerns. (Courtesy of Georgia Dept. of Corrections)

Stacey Ian Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 in the 2003 killings of two Cobb County real estate agents.

Stacey Ian Humphreys was sentenced to death in 2007 in the 2003 killings of two Cobb County real estate agents.

A new execution date has been scheduled for death row inmate Stacey Ian Humphreys, who was convicted nearly 20 years ago in the deaths of two Cobb County real estate agents, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

The execution will take place Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. If executed, the agency said Humphreys will be the 55th inmate to be put to death by lethal injection in the state.

He was last set to be executed in December of last year, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles postponed his clemency hearing and execution due to legal concerns over potential conflicts of interest for two of the board’s five members.