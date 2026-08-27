New execution date scheduled for Georgia death row inmate

A new execution date has been scheduled for death row inmate Stacey Ian Humphreys, who was convicted nearly 20 years ago in the deaths of two Cobb County real estate agents, the Georgia Department of Corrections announced Thursday.
The execution will take place Sept. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Jackson. If executed, the agency said Humphreys will be the 55th inmate to be put to death by lethal injection in the state.
He was last set to be executed in December of last year, but the State Board of Pardons and Paroles postponed his clemency hearing and execution due to legal concerns over potential conflicts of interest for two of the board’s five members.
Because Humphreys was not executed within the state’s granted seven-day window in 2025, a new execution warrant had to be obtained.
On Thursday, Cobb County Superior Court Judge Ann Harris signed an order approving the execution. The order outlines that Humphreys was sentenced on Sept. 30, 2007, to be executed by the Department of Corrections, and recommends an execution window of Sept. 16-23.
Humphreys was convicted in the 2003 killings of real estate agents Cyndi Williams and Lori Brown, who were strangled and then shot to death in a model home of a Powder Springs subdivision. Both women worked for Morrison Homes, a builder in the subdivision.
Humphreys was tried and convicted in Brunswick, where the case was moved after a judge ruled pretrial publicity made it too hard to seat a jury in Cobb.
In 2010, the Georgia Supreme Court upheld the death penalty imposed against Humphreys. On Oct. 14, 2025, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Humphreys’ request to appeal a district court’s decision to deny his federal habeas relief, ending his direct appeal proceedings and state and federal habeas corpus proceedings.
The high court’s decision was split, with three liberal justices dissenting. In their dissenting opinion, Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote about a juror who, during jury selection, “misleadingly omitted critical details” of her own experience with a similar crime and “then bullied the other jurors into voting” for the death penalty.