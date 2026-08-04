Georgia News ICE detention in Georgia grew 90% under Trump. Advocates suing for records. Georgia has the fourth-largest number of immigrant detainees in the nation. Demonstrators protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the Atlanta ICE Field Office on Ted Turner Drive on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026. At least 200 people participated. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Lautaro Grinspan 17 minutes ago Share

A coalition of Georgia nonprofits is suing President Donald Trump’s administration for access to records about the growing footprint of immigration detention in the state. Long a tent-pole for Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detention network, Georgia has remained in the spotlight as detentions have soared over the last 20 months. As of July 9, Georgia held 4,556 immigrant detainees, fourth-most out of all U.S. states, according to ICE data compiled by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC), a data research organization. That is up over 90% compared with January 2025. Loading... Glimpsing into Georgia’s immigration detention network “feels so elusive, and it shouldn’t be,” said Raneem Ashrawi, staff attorney at the ACLU of Georgia, one of the organizations behind the new lawsuit against ICE.

“This is the federal government,” Ashrawi said. “These are our government officials who are taking these actions using our taxpayer dollars to detain immigrants in Atlanta, in other parts of Georgia, and we have the right to know what they are doing.” The ACLU of Georgia and others sued ICE for records pertaining to immigrant detention under the Freedom of Information Act. The suit, filed July 17 in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, is described by plaintiffs as an act of last resort following what they allege are repeated failures by ICE to respond to records requests filed directly with the agency. “We hope that this FOIA lawsuit will be the first step toward transparency and eventual accountability,” said Priyanka Bhatt, an attorney with Project South, an Atlanta-based immigrant rights advocacy group. Project South attorney Priyanka Bhatt speaks during a press conference in front of the Atlanta ICE field office in 2020. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2020)

ICE did not respond to a request for comment.

The field office is a building with holding cells in its basement that lack showers and beds, and provides no opportunity for visits from loved ones or attorneys. Demonstrators protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the Atlanta ICE Field Office on Ted Turner Drive in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Agency guidance previously held that detainees could spend no more than 12 hours in a holding area. The Trump administration revised that limit up to 72 hours. The AJC previously spoke with immigrants detained at the field office, as well as with their attorneys and family members, who described difficult conditions in a facility not set up for overnight stays. One attorney, Tucker-based Nicole Kozycki, said her client, a nursing mother, spent nine days sleeping on the floor at the Atlanta field office. Ashrawi said the ACLU of Georgia has received reports about field office detainees lacking adequate access to food, hygiene products and medical care.

“We’ve heard some of these reports from individuals or their attorneys who have that experience of being detained there, but the government has the records that can tell us a lot more, and I think that that’s what we want to know, right?” Ashrawi said. “What’s happening inside? What are these conditions that our community members are being held in?” Samantha Hamilton is an attorney at Asian Americans Advancing Justice-Atlanta, one of the plaintiffs in the suit for ICE records. She said documents from the agency could shed light on how officials decide who to detain at the field office, and who to send to one of Georgia’s ICE detention centers. “We are hopeful that the records will reveal something more about the logic, if any, ICE is using to decide who gets detained in the hold room and for how long, because so much of what ICE is doing seems so arbitrary,” Hamilton said. “From what I found, it can be helpful to try to identify some trends in their practice, so that we can advise clients in the future and hopefully get in front of these civil rights abuses and put an end to them.” An aerial photo shows a large warehouse near downtown Social Circle, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Trump administration had considered converting the warehouse into a massive immigration detention facility. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) The lawsuit also asks for records concerning the agency’s purchase of two industrial warehouses in Social Circle and Oakwood, with the aim of converting those buildings into massive immigration detention facilities.