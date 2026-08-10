After weekend search, Clayton police find missing boy dead in pond

Clayton County police responded around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to Riverdale Road, where John Ross III was reported missing and began searching through the weekend. (Courtesy of Clayton County Police Department)

‘There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak of losing a child,’ a police spokesperson said.

‘There are no words that can adequately express the heartbreak of losing a child,’ a police spokesperson said.

A 6-year-old boy who went missing Saturday evening was found dead in a nearby pond after a lengthy weekend search, Clayton County police said.

Police responded around 7:45 p.m. to the 6000 block of Riverdale Road after John Ross III was reported missing. He had a developmental disability and was nonverbal, officials said in news releases.

The search continued Sunday with several nearby jurisdictions joining the effort, police said, including the Clayton and Fayette sheriff’s offices, Forest Park police, Georgia Piedmont Search and Rescue, and the Butts County Fire Department dive team, officials said.

He was found dead in a pond Sunday, near his last known location, police said.