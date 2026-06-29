Missing boy found dead near pond in Clayton County

Clayton County Police Department said the 6-year-old nonverbal boy who went missing in Riverdale on Sunday was found dead in a pond near his last known location.
Ramon Jett had been last seen on the 8000 block of Webb Road between 11:30 a.m. and noon Sunday, according to the department’s news release.
Clayton County’s latest release said the family has been notified. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was not able to locate the family for comment.
Ramon was described as vulnerable because of his inability to communicate due to a “mental health condition” he suffered from.
The department launched an “extensive search” after the boy was reported missing, a spokesperson said. They search used K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, detectives and more, according to the initial news release.