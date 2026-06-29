Missing boy found dead near pond in Clayton County

The Clayton County Police Department announced a search is underway for Ramon Jett, 6, after he went missing in Riverdale on Sunday. He was last seen on the 8000 block of Webb Road between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m., and is described as “vulnerable.” The department said he “is nonverbal and suffers from a mental health condition.” They said “he may be unable to communicate or seek help” because of his condition. Jett is approximately three feet and five inches tall and weighs about 40 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. (Courtesy of the Clayton County Police Department)

Ramon Jett, 6, had been missing for nearly 24 hours

Ramon Jett, 6, had been missing for nearly 24 hours

Clayton County Police Department said the 6-year-old nonverbal boy who went missing in Riverdale on Sunday was found dead in a pond near his last known location.

Ramon Jett had been last seen on the 8000 block of Webb Road between 11:30 a.m. and noon Sunday, according to the department’s news release.

Clayton County’s latest release said the family has been notified. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was not able to locate the family for comment.

Ramon was described as vulnerable because of his inability to communicate due to a “mental health condition” he suffered from.

The department launched an “extensive search” after the boy was reported missing, a spokesperson said. They search used K-9 teams, drones, patrol officers, detectives and more, according to the initial news release.