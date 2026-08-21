News

Lanes of I-285 to be closed for weekend construction

Work crews along seven miles of Interstate 285 will install lane closures for road rehabilitation from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, both northbound and southbound.
Interstate 285 will be closed for road rehabilitation in both directions starting from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Interstate 285 will be closed for road rehabilitation in both directions starting from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
By Kimberly Wright – WSBTV.com
19 minutes ago

More construction over the weekend means more delays for motorists this weekend. Plan accordingly.

Work crews along seven miles of Interstate 285 will install lane closures for road rehabilitation from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, both northbound and southbound.

The closures are scheduled between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The two right lanes will be closed between Hollowell Parkway (exit 12) and South Cobb Drive (exit 15).

Roadside message boards and signage will alert drivers of the closures in advance, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

GDOT said the lane closures are needed to make sure there’s enough room for the large machinery needed to repair and rehabilitate the concrete slab roadway.

The work includes improvements to the roadway shoulder lanes, the concrete median, signage, guardrail and ATMS/ITS systems.

GDOT doesn’t plan a full closure for the area under construction, unlike last weekend.

But it’s related to the same project crews have been working on this summer, a $155 million project along the I-285 westside corridor to address the worn concrete roadway. The project is expected to be finished by 2028.

The transportation agency said drivers should be cautious and slow down in and around work zones.

Motorists are encouraged to check the 511GA app or their preferred navigation or wayfinding apps to keep up with lane closures and roadway conditions.

This article originally appeared on wsbtv.com.