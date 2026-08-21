Lanes of I-285 to be closed for weekend construction

Interstate 285 will be closed for road rehabilitation in both directions starting from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Work crews along seven miles of Interstate 285 will install lane closures for road rehabilitation from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, both northbound and southbound.

Work crews along seven miles of Interstate 285 will install lane closures for road rehabilitation from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, both northbound and southbound.

More construction over the weekend means more delays for motorists this weekend. Plan accordingly.

Work crews along seven miles of Interstate 285 will install lane closures for road rehabilitation from Collier Drive in Fulton County to Paces Ferry Road in Cobb County, both northbound and southbound.

The closures are scheduled between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday.

The two right lanes will be closed between Hollowell Parkway (exit 12) and South Cobb Drive (exit 15).

Roadside message boards and signage will alert drivers of the closures in advance, the Georgia Department of Transportation said.

GDOT said the lane closures are needed to make sure there’s enough room for the large machinery needed to repair and rehabilitate the concrete slab roadway.