Metro Atlanta Dickens seeks $50 million in matching pledges for neighborhood investments Atlanta mayor hopes to leverage the philanthropic commitment into even more funding for his sweeping project. Signs from different Atlanta neighborhoods are shown during a news conference unveiling Mayor Andre Dickens’ Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative at City Hall last September. The city of Atlanta this week secured up to $50 million in philanthropic funding for the project aimed at boosting development in historically underserved neighborhoods. (Jason Getz/AJC file photo)

By Shaddi Abusaid 55 minutes ago Share

The city of Atlanta has secured up to $50 million in philanthropic funding for Mayor Andre Dickens’ legacy project aimed at boosting development in historically underserved neighborhoods. In a letter sent to prospective donors this week, Dickens said the “historic investment” by the nonprofits Blue Meridian Partners and the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation will help make Atlanta’s Neighborhood Reinvestment Initiative a reality. The funding marks the first substantial philanthropic pledge toward the mayor’s plan, which city leaders hope to pay for by using a combination of tax dollars and charitable contributions. The financial commitment is contingent on the city’s ability to match that funding with another $50 million in philanthropic donations, according to the letter.

Now Dickens is calling on other Atlanta businesses and philanthropic groups to step up and pitch in. “Our vision is a cross-sector approach to ensure that every Atlanta neighborhood is a place where our children and families can thrive,” Dickens said in the letter, which was also signed by the president of the Blank Foundation and the executive director of Atlanta Committee for Progress. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks about how proud he is of the academic gains seen within Atlanta Public Schools in Atlanta, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (Estela Muñoz/AJC) They said the joint effort is a “call to action for every Atlanta business, funder, local and regional partner to raise a combined $50 million,” and invited others to take part in what they called a national model for neighborhood reinvestment.

The private funding would go toward workforce development, early childhood education and affordable housing. Dickens has pitched his plan as a way to tackle Atlanta’s growing wealth divide by investing in historically underserved communities on the city’s Southside and Westside.

Dickens has pitched his plan as a way to put an end to what he describes as Atlanta’s “tale of two cities.” “It took decades of doing, so it’s going to take intentionality to undo it,” Dickens said in May. To fund it, a majority of council members voted in June to extend six of Atlanta’s eight Tax Allocation Districts for the next 30 years. The plan is to bond against future property tax growth and use that money to jump-start development within those boundaries. Critics have argued the money could be put to better use in the city’s general fund, where there are no geographic restrictions limiting where it can be spent.

The mayor’s proposal still faces some headwinds. Before approving the plan, City Council members included an amendment requiring the buy-in of at least one local taxing partner — either the Atlanta Board of Education or the Fulton County Commission — if the city is to bond against its future tax increment. Some school board members have expressed reservations about forgoing billions of dollars in revenue over the next three decades, and a majority of commissioners voted last month to opt out of the tax extension plan for now. In a letter dated Monday, Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson said schools benefit from investments in the people, families and neighborhoods that surround them. Students are better off when investments are made in meaningful workforce development, and families and staff will benefit from affordable, stable housing in their communities, he wrote.