News AJC Summer interns reflect on journalism, friendships and storytelling After 10 weeks in the newsroom, the 2026 class shares the stories they’re most proud of, the lessons they’ll carry and the advice they have for the next generation of journalists. The Summer 2026 Atlanta Journal-Constitution internship class standing outside of the AJC office. From left to right: Tierra Stone, Antonio Mattox, Kaitlyn Harvey, Yacine Ba, Kevin Pernell, K'mari Greene, Carson Bonner, Christopher T. Frazier, Estela Muñoz, Alex Nettles, Briley Johnston, Nila Roper, Shimei Cook, Domonique King, Fisher Isbell, Andre Butso, Elijah Megginson. (Jordan Pettiford/AJC)

By K'mari Greene 3 hours ago Share

This summer was an intense one. Long days. Longer nights. But we did it. I am immensely proud of everyone I worked with this summer — employees and interns alike — but I am especially honored to have spent these past 10 weeks alongside such a hardworking group of students. The AJC's summer 2026 intern class from left to right: Yacine Ba (Ida B. Wells), K'mari Greene (UATL), Nila Roper (Education), Tierra Stone (Ida B. Wells), Sophia Eppley (Politics), Carson Bonner (Business), Christopher T. Frazier (Ida B. Wells), Andre Butso (Breaking News), Domonique King (Investigation), Kaitlyn Harvey (Lifestyle), Shimei Cook (Ida B. Wells), Briley Johnston (Archives), Kevin Pernell (Ida B. Wells), Alex Nettles (Breaking News), Elijah Megginson (Local News). (Ernie Suggs/AJC) We watched the summer fly by, sharing plenty of laughs and telling even greater stories about Barbie cars, the World Cup, bugs, books and so much more. Working at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution — and with this class — has been an experience I’ll never forget. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to write this as my farewell to the AJC and UATL, the desk I proudly called home this summer. But this isn’t really goodbye.

K'mari Greene, North Carolina Central University, UATL Intern. (RTW Photography) Many of you know me through my reporting or the UATL newsletter. Before I go, though, I want to introduce you to some voices that deserve just as much attention. So, here are the final words from the AJC’s Summer 2026 internship class. Yacine Ba: Howard University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: My breaking news story about Howard University unenrolling 502 students. It was stressful, but I was stunned to see it as UATL’s biggest story of the month.

Yacine Ba, Howard University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Yacine also produced content for UATL. (Courtesy of Yacine Ba) One thing I’m taking with me is: The connections I made with the journalists at the AJC, who said yes to conversations over coffee, matcha, or over the phone.

My advice to the 2027 interns: Come with goals, whether they are small or big and hold yourself accountable. What’s next: Graduating from Howard in May and applying the skills I have learned at the AJC in my future work. No two internships looked exactly alike. Some interns chased breaking news, while others spent the summer digging through data, photographing communities or uncovering stories that had were untold for years. Carson Bonner: Berry College, Business Intern The work I’m most proud of is: My story about the skills gap and the growing interest in trade roles. It was a topic I knew little about. So to go from knowing nothing to receiving emails praising the story and offering comments on the coverage was really cool. One thing I’m taking with me: The friendships and connections I made.

Carson Bonner, Berry College, Business Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Ask AJC reporters and editors and even people who may not work in the newsroom about their stories, and what brought them to where they are. What’s next: I’m currently in the interviewing stage for a few jobs. I am hoping to land one in the next few weeks. Andre Butso: Georgia State University, Breaking News Intern The work I’m most proud of is: Succeeding at something that I had never done before. Breaking news has lots of demands and not a lot of time. But everyone on the team was great with teaching me and helping me grow in just two months. One thing I’m taking with me: I was able to meet and learn from so many experienced journalists and I want these connections to last way beyond just these 10 weeks.

Andre Butso, Georgia State University, Breaking News Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Be open to trying everything and remember that you represent the AJC 24/7. What’s next: Graduating, which will be the completion of a very pivotal six-year journey. I am also searching for the next internship to help me build my resume before I officially enter the field. Fisher Isbell: University of Alabama, Sports Intern The work I’m most proud of is: Getting to interview fans from across the globe as part of the AJC’s World Cup coverage. Entering the internship, I knew that writing stories during the World Cup was something I could not miss out on. One thing I’m taking with me: Ken Sugiura, a sports columnist, has given me plentiful insight into navigating the world of sports journalism and how to best pique my readers’ interests.

Fisher Isbell, University of Alabama, Sports Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Make connections with those around you. Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there. What’s next: Serving as the Sports Editor for The Crimson White, Alabama’s student publication. Whether they covered politics, sports, investigations or culture, each intern found a different path through the newsroom — but many left with the same lessons about curiosity, adaptability and the importance of asking questions. Sophia Eppley: University of Georgia, Politics Intern The work I’m most proud of is: I was able to tackle a story on how Keisha Lance Bottoms is making inroads with rural Georgians and what it will take for her to win statewide.

One thing I’m taking with me: There is always more to learn and more ways to grow. Sophia Eppley, University of Georgia, Politics Intern. (Courtesy of Sophia Eppley) My advice to the 2027 interns: Say yes to everything. You only have three months here, and you want to get as much experience as you can. What’s next: I plan to stay in Atlanta after my internship and apply to reporting jobs. Estela Muñoz: Auburn University, Photo Intern The work I’m most proud of is: The assignments that placed me inside others’ homes and businesses where my job became not only to snap a picture but to make them feel comfortable and use my knowledge of flash and angles to create compelling images.

One thing I’m taking with me: A new level of confidence in my work. This comes from the connections and hard work put into every day. Estela Munoz , Auburn University, Photo Intern. (Courtesy of Estela Munoz) My advice to the 2027 interns: Be present. What’s next: Studying abroad in Madrid, Spain to finish my Spanish degree and continuing work with Auburn University’s student paper, The Plainsman. Kaitlyn Harvey: University of Georgia, Lifestyle Intern The work I’m most proud of is: Telling a diverse range of stories. I was put in bars, beauty pageants, clubs, you name it. One thing I’m taking with me: How impactful journalism can be. I’m Georgia born and raised, so writing for the AJC was a huge deal to me. I got to work alongside some of the best reporters and under the amazing Yvonne Zusel. No matter where I went and who I spoke to, this experience reminded me that there is a story in every corner.

Kaitlyn Harvey, University of Georgia, Lifestyle Intern. (Courtesy of Kaitlyn Harvey) My advice to the 2027 interns: Make friends with your fellow interns. This internship has introduced me to some of the most talented, kind and funny people, so get to know them. What’s next: Graduating from UGA in May and continuing my work with campus publications, like InfUSion Magazine and Grady Newsource. Chris T. Frazier: North Carolina Central University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: The data work I completed for our HBCU investigative project. One thing I’m taking with me: The roller coaster behind a good investigation and the interesting memories I’ve created with my team. Christopher T. Frazier, North Carolina Central University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Chris also produced content for UATL. (Courtesy of Chris T. Frazier) My advice to the 2027 interns: Never forget your perspective.

What’s next: Reentering the communications workforce in North Carolina. By the middle of the summer, the bylines had started piling up. So had the confidence. Assignments that felt intimidating in June had become opportunities by July, and the newsroom was beginning to feel a little more like home. Kevin Pernell: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: Being able to attend the FIFA Fan Festival and having the opportunity to photograph these moments. And my team’s story on the enrollment trends of HBCUs specifically in Black males. One thing I’m taking with me: The habit of always asking questions even when I may feel like the question isn’t a good one. Kevin Pernell, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Kevin also produced content for UATL. (Courtesy of Kevin Pernell) My advice to the 2027 interns: Step out of your comfort zone and network as much as you can while you are here in Atlanta.

What’s next: Graduating from N.C. A&T in May and writing and photographing sporting events at my university. Tierra Stone: Morgan State University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: The data story that my reporting partners and I did on the financial health of HBCUs. One thing I’m taking with me: The ability to deep-dive into research. Tierra Stone, Morgan State University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Tierra also produced content for UATL. (Kevin Pernell/AJC) My advice to the 2027 interns: Do not be afraid to pitch a story idea or ask questions. What’s next: Graduating from Morgan State in December and working with the Knight Science Journalism Fellowship throughout the year. Domonique King: Mercer University, Investigations Intern The work I’m most proud of: Covering data center opposition movements across Georgia.

One thing I’m taking with me: I loved being able to dive deep on a topic that has recently become quite contentious in the state. Domonique King, Mercer University, Investigations Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Trust your instincts because you were chosen for a reason. What’s next: Moving to Washington, D.C., for a two-year political reporting fellowship on Capitol Hill. Nila Roper: Spelman College, Education Intern The work I’m most proud of: Covering the impact of changing federal student loan policies on Georgia students, specifically the elimination of Grad PLUS loans and new enforced limits on direct unsubsidized loans. One thing I’m taking with me: There’s no such thing as a silly question, and to always aim for maximum clarity. If you don’t understand, the average reader probably won’t either.

Nila Roper, Spelman College, Education Intern. (Courtesy of Nila Roper) My advice to the 2027 interns: Advocate for yourself, ask for support whenever you need it, and don’t hesitate to lean on your fellow interns. What’s next: I’ll be returning to New York, my home state, and applying for reporter, publishing and broader communications positions. As the internship entered its final weeks, many of us had already begun thinking about what came next. But before graduation, fellowships and job searches, there was still one more story to tell — and one more lesson to carry forward. Alex Nettles: Elon University, Breaking News Intern The work I’m most proud of: My article about a man in Locust Grove coming to Jesus and confessing to a murder he committed in the late ’80s. It was great to be trusted with such an existential story.

One thing I’m taking with me: A more conscientious mind and one of those remarkably swanky AJC gift bags. Alex Nettles, Elon University, Breaking News Intern. (Courtesy of Alex Nettles) My advice to the 2027 interns: If you ever have to cover a sinkhole during rush hour in Midtown, take an electric Lime bike. Walk around and appreciate strangers. What’s next: Going to Beaufort, S.C., to enjoy some time on the marsh with my family. As the summer progressed, bylines accumulated, but so did friendships, confidence and a clearer sense of what kind of journalists these interns hoped to become. Briley Johnston: University of Alabama, Archives Intern The work I’m most proud of: Completing a large newspaper cataloging project. The AJC’s archivist, Allison Schein, has been working to rebuild the organization’s physical archives and I created a database for about 375 previously uncataloged newspapers, working to provide access to these historical materials.

One thing I’m taking with me: The relationships I have built during my time here. I have met so many wonderfully talented people who have inspired me personally and professionally. Briley Johnston, University of Alabama, Archives Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Ask lots of questions and take full advantage of being surrounded by incredibly knowledgeable professionals. What’s next: Continuing my graduate degree while searching for new opportunities in archives. Shimei Cook: Fayetteville State University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: Breaking the news that “Beyond the Gates,” an Atlanta-based soap opera, earned 15 Daytime Emmy nominations. And about the Atlanta Dream’s frustration over having just three All-Stars.

One thing I’m taking with me: The connections I built with great journalists who helped me grow as a reporter. Shimei Cook,Fayetteville State University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Shimei also produced content for UATL. (Courtesy of Shimei Cook) My advice to the 2027 interns: Take advantage of your time here to practice the kind of journalism and storytelling you want to do. What’s next: I’ll begin my graduate program in journalism at New York University while starting an internship with the TODAY Show. Elijah Megginson: Morehouse College, Local News Intern The work I’m most proud of: The type of reporter I became throughout this experience. There were many times when I had to pivot on a story and the experience has made me stronger.

One thing I’m taking with me: The relationships I’ve made as I head into my next chapter. I have created a second family here. Thomas Lake — senior enterprise reporter at the AJC — has continued to inspire me to be a better narrative journalist. Elijah Megginson, Morehouse College, Local News Intern. (RTW Photography) My advice to the 2027 interns: Pitch as much as you can, pick up stories at other desks and build relationships. What’s next: Finishing up my graduate program at NYU and looking for a full-time reporting role. Antonio Mattox: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, Ida B. Wells Data Journalism Fellow The work I’m most proud of is: My viral Black girl book fair video and ability to learn and produce multiple topics ranging from Atlanta Dream Coverage to the State of Black America.

One thing I’m taking with me: A copy of every article I’ve ever written and every reel ever posted and the amazing relationships with people like Rod Beard, Ronald Williams and Ernie Suggs. Antonio Mattox, North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, Ida B. Wells Fellow. Antonio also produced content for UATL. (Courtesy of Antonio Mattox) My advice to the 2027 interns: Be a sponge and put yourself out there to learn new things even if you’re scared or unsure. But most importantly, troll Ernie as much as possible because it’s hilarious. What’s next: Heading back to N.C. A&T to complete my senior year and secure a job before I graduate. 30 As for me, I’ll be heading back to North Carolina Central University this fall after spending the summer on UATL, a desk that challenged me, encouraged me and gave me the chance to tell stories that matter. While this chapter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is coming to an end, the lessons, friendships and memories will stay with me long after I leave the newsroom.