Metro Atlanta Wellstar agrees to pay $4.25 million in privacy class action deal Lawsuit alleges healthcare giant disclosed personal information to third parties; Wellstar denies wrongdoing. (AJC/Source: Unsplash)

By Andre Butso 1 hour ago Share

Wellstar Health System agreed to pay $4.25 million to settle a class action accusing the company of disclosing protected health information to third parties such as Meta Platforms and Google on Wednesday, according to court documents. The lawsuit, which began in April 2024 and became a class action about three months later, says Wellstar installed Google and Meta collection tools on its public website and “Wellstar MyChart” patient portal and then gave the data collected through these tracking technologies to multiple third parties. Approximately 870,000 people had their data exposed from Feb. 19, 2020 until July 22, 2026, according to the suit.

The deal filed in court this week is a proposal that must be approved by a judge. “The proposed settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing, and the court did not find any wrongdoing on the part of Wellstar,” a spokesperson for the company told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Given the uncertainty and cost of litigation, we believe resolving this matter is in the best interests of the parties. We remain committed to safeguarding the privacy of our patients and maintaining the trust they place in us every day.” Representatives for the four people who led the suit did not respond to requests for comment. Google and Meta also did not respond to requests for comment.

The plaintiffs accused Wellstar of invasion of privacy, breach of confidence, negligence, negligence per se, breach of implied contract, breach of contract, unjust enrichment and violation of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act.