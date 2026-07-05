‘Suspected’ gunshots break up metro Atlanta fireworks show

The Avondale Estates Police Department, the DeKalb County School District Department of Safety and event security responded to the “suspected celebratory gunfire” in the area of Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium around 9:15 p.m. Saturday, July 4, 2026. (AJC file)

Attendees evacuate from Avondale Estates stadium over what authorities believe was ‘celebratory gunfire.’

Attendees evacuate from Avondale Estates stadium over what authorities believe was ‘celebratory gunfire.’

Amid a fireworks celebration on the U.S. semiquincentennial, an event in DeKalb County was disrupted by “suspected celebratory gunfire,” according to the city of Avondale Estates.

One suspect was detained Saturday.

The Avondale Estates Police Department, the DeKalb County School District Department of Safety and event security responded to the “suspected celebratory gunfire” in the area of Napoleon B. Cobb Stadium around 9:15 p.m.

“Out of an abundance of caution, attendees were quickly and safely escorted from the stadium,” the city wrote on social media. “There were no incidents or injuries.”

Some commented on the city’s social media post that the incident had been “pretty chaotic” after the gunfire sent people running.