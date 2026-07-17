Suspect at large after woman killed in Hall County convenience store shooting

Investigators say they believe ‘the victim was specifically targeted,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators say they believe ‘the victim was specifically targeted,’ the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators are searching early Friday for a suspect who they said “specifically targeted” a woman in a deadly shooting at a Hall County convenience store.

The sheriff’s office has released few details about the incident, which it said took place overnight in the 2000 block of Mountain View Road, about 4 miles south of downtown Gainesville. It’s not clear if the shooting happened inside or outside the store.

The identity of the victim and information about the suspect have not been released.

“The suspect remains at large. Investigators believe the victim was specifically targeted in the crime,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.