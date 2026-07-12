Severe thunderstorms possible Sunday across Georgia

Soccer fans walk in the rain to Atlanta Stadium for the South Africa-Czech Republic World Cup match on Thursday, June 18, 2026. Sunday's storms in North Georgia may linger into Monday morning, two days before Atlanta hosts the Argentina-England semifinal match. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Metro Atlanta could see rain, damaging winds and hail through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Metro Atlanta could see rain, damaging winds and hail through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms rolling into Georgia will bring a risk of severe weather, especially on Georgia’s east side, while scattered storms in the metro Atlanta area popped up Sunday afternoon.

The line of storms was most severe in areas near Macon and Athens, according to the National Weather Service. The agency issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings, alerting residents of damaging winds and a chance of hail as they moved through in the late afternoon.

North Georgia and metro Atlanta are at a Level 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather from scattered thunderstorms Sunday until 11 p.m., the Weather Service reported.